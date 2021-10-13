Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic Installation Market Size, Share, Development, Growth and Demand Forecast to 2023

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic Installation Market – By Technology (Thin Film, Crystalline Silicon), By Grid Type (Grid Connected, off-Grid), By End Use (Residential, Non-residential) & Global Region – Market Size, Trends, Share & Forecast 2018-2023” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the Global and regional/market. The Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic Installation Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business thro`ugh new technologies and developments.

According to a comprehensive study by KD Market Insights analyzes and forecasts the Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic Installation market at both global and regional level. The report provides an analysis of 6 years, in which 2017 is the base year, 2018 as an estimated year and 2019-2023 is forecasted period. The report consists of overall market size in 2017 and its anticipated growth in further 6 years. It gives grasp about the high demanding region for Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic Installation. It also includes the factors that drive the growth of the market along with emerging and current opportunities. The competitor’s strategies for long-term and short-term goals are also a key part of this research methodology.

The report includes an in-depth price chain analysis, that provides an in depth read of the world Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic Installation market. The Porter’s 5 Forces analysis provided within the report helps to know the competitive state of affairs within the international Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic Installation market. The study incorporates market attractiveness analysis, whereby the market segments for product type and application square measure benchmarked supported their market size, rate of growth, and attractiveness in terms of chance. so as to grant an entire analysis of the general competitive state of affairs within the Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation market, each geographical area mentioned within the report is supplied with attractiveness analysis.

A market Overview chapter explains the market trends and dynamics that embody the market drivers, restraining factors, and opportunities for the present and future Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic Installation market. Market outlook analysis has been provided globally within the report. to boot, the report conjointly provides analysis of various business ways being adopted by market leaders of the Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation market. Market introduction chapter assists in gaining an inspiration of various trends and services associated with Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation.

The research offers a comprehensive analysis of Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic Installation market with respect to various sub-markets. The segmentation of Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic Installation is by Technology, by Grid-type, By End-Use and by global regions. By Technology, the market is sub-segmented into directed Thin Film and Crystalline Silicon (Monocrystalline and Multicrystalline). By Grid-type, the market is sub-segmented into directed Grid Connected (Centralized and Decentralized) and Off-Grid. By End-Use, the market is sub-segmented into directed Residential and Non-residential.

The report covers every segment so that every segment is analyzed properly, and every area is considered while preparing the report so that requirements from that particular area can be analyzed and further modification can be made accordingly. The Geographical areas covered in this report are North America (U.S. & Canada), Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Russia, Spain and rest of Europe), Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America(Argentina, Mexico, Brazil and Rest of Latin America). The report covers the leading trends in the market, insights and plan and policies adopted by the competitors in the market that can hamper the conditions of the market.

The report describes the key competitors ruling in the market and plans and strategies adopted by them to grab their target market and working with consistency in the market so that company can prepare itself beforehand for the unforeseen circumstances. The key players profiled in the global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic Installation market includes Suntech Power Holding Co. Ltd., Sun Power Corporation, First Solar Inc., Yingli Green Energy Holding Co. Ltd., Canadian Solar Inc., Schott Solar Ag., Sharp Corporation, Solar World Ag, Jinko Solar Holding Company Ltd., Trina Solar Ltd and Others Major & Niche Key Players. Companies are focusing on expanding their business through strategic acquisitions and partnerships with several end-use industries.

In the last section of the report, the current scenario of the market has been shown to provide a better overview of the market. The report highlights the data collected by the report. A perfect combination of the primary, as well as secondary research, has been made to collect all the facts and figures about the market and the company itself. Primary data research includes telephonic interviews; e-mail conversation, face to face interviews whereas secondary research includes the annual report depicting the financial position of the company, government regulations, shareholders reviews and statistical database. The further secondary method has been considered as a reliable method as a comparison to primary data.

By Technology

– Thin Film

– Crystalline Silicon

– – – Monocrystalline

– – – Multicrystalline

By Grid-type

– Grid Connected

– – – Centralized

– – – Decentralized

– Off-Grid

By End Use

– Residential

– Non-residential

Competitive Landscape

– Suntech Power Holding Co. Ltd.

– Sun Power Corporation, First Solar Inc.

– Yingli Green Energy Holding Co. Ltd.

– Canadian Solar Inc., Schott Solar Ag.

– Sharp Corporation

– Solar World Ag

– Jinko Solar Holding Company Ltd.

– Trina Solar Ltd

– Others Major & Niche Key Players

Table of Content

Research Methodology

Market Definition and List of Abbreviations

1. Executive Summary

2. Growth Drivers & Issues in Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic Installation Market

3. Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic Installation Market Trends

4. Opportunities in Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic Installation Market

5. Recent Industry Activities, 2017

6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

7. Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis

8. Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic Installation Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic Installation Market Segmentation Analysis, By Technology

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Market Attractiveness, By Technology

9.3. BPS Analysis, By Technology

9.4. Thin Film Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

9.5. Crystalline Silicon Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

9.5.1. Monocrystalline Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

9.5.2. Multicrystalline Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023 Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic Installation Market Segmentation Analysis, By Grid Type

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Market Attractiveness, By Grid Type

10.3. BPS Analysis, By Grid Type

10.4. Grid Connected Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.4.1. Centralized Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.4.2. Decentralized Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.5. Off-GridMarket Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023 Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic Installation Market Segmentation Analysis, By End Use

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Market Attractiveness, By End Use

11.3. BPS Analysis, By End Use

11.4. Residential Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.5. Non-residential Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023 Geographical Analysis

12.1. Introduction

12.2. North America Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic Installation Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.2.1. By Technology

12.2.2. By Grid Type

12.2.3. By End Use

12.2.4. By Country

12.2.4.1. Market Attractiveness, By End-user

12.2.4.2. BPS Analysis, By End-User

12.2.4.3. U.S. Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.2.4.4. Canada Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.3. Europe Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic Installation Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.3.1. By Technology

12.3.2. By Grid Type

12.3.3. By End Use

12.3.4. By Country

12.3.4.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

12.3.4.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

12.3.4.3. Germany Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.3.4.4. United Kingdom Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.3.4.5. France Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.3.4.6. Italy Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.3.4.7. Spain Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.3.4.8. Russia Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.3.4.9. Rest of Europe Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.4. Asia Pacific Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic Installation Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.4.1. By Technology

12.4.2. By Grid Type

12.4.3. By End Use

12.4.4. By Country

12.4.4.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

12.4.4.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

12.4.4.3. China Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.4.4.4. India Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.4.4.5. Japan Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.4.4.6. South Korea Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.4.4.7. Indonesia Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.4.4.8. Taiwan Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.4.4.9. Australia Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.4.4.10. New Zealand Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.4.4.11. Rest of Asia Pacific Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.5. Latin America Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic Installation Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.5.1. By Technology

12.5.2. By Grid Type

12.5.3. By End Use

12.5.4. By Country

12.5.4.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

12.5.4.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

12.5.4.3. Brazil Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.5.4.4. Mexico Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.5.4.5. Rest of Latin America Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.6. Middle East & Africa Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic Installation Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.6.1. By Technology

12.6.2. By Grid Type

12.6.3. By End Use

12.6.4. By Geography

12.6.4.1. Market Attractiveness, By Geography

12.6.4.2. BPS Analysis, By Geography

12.6.4.3. GCC Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.6.4.4. North Africa Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.6.4.5. South Africa Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.6.4.6. Rest of Middle East & Africa Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

Continue….

