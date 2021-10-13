Global ROV Market |By Solution Type, By Application Type, By Industry Type, By Brand And Region Market Size, Share & Forecast 2016-2022

Description

The global ROV market was valued at US$ XX Mn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2022 growing at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. ROV stands for Remotely Operated Vehicle. It is basically a tethered underwater mobile device. ROVs are unmanned, extremely manoeuvrable and operated by a crew abroad a vessel. They are always linked to a host ship via a neutrally buoyant tether. The main purpose of the ROVs is to work in tough conditions like in underwater expeditions. Oil extraction, undersea explorations, military surveillance are some of the major uses of the ROVs.

MARKET DYNAMICS:

In the current market scenario there are many factors which are significant in deciding the fate of the industry.

Market Drivers:

With the growing demand of oil combined with the lack of immediate alternative resources the exploitation of the undersea oil deposits has become a necessity. This creates one of the major markets for the ROVs.

The undersea world has always been a field of major interest besides space. ROVs are the uncontested automobiles for this purpose.

ROVs are widely being used to chart the unmapped ocean territories which have still remained unexplored.

High use of ROVs in the military sector to oversee large areas of the seas and oceans also provides a major boost to this sector. With the increase of terrorism and sea piracy the demand for the ROVs has increased several folds.

Lastly, a large and growing offshore constructions and infrastructures of subsea wells, platform installations, flow lines, cables etc. has positively affected the ROV market. The ROVs are used both in drilling operations as well as maintenance activities of the offshore platforms.

MARKET RESTRAINTS:

The high initial costs for the production of a ROVs is the major restraint which disallows production in mass numbers.

With the decreasing drilling activities over the years the global ROV market is not able to receive the required forward momentum.

MARKET SEGMENTATION:

Based on payloads:

Sensors

Radars

Cameras

Lasers

Others

Based on application:

Oil and gas industry

Commercial defence

Scientific research

Others

Based on propulsion system:

Mechanical system

Electric system

Hybrid system

Others

Based on product type:

High capacity electric vehicle

Small vehicle

Heavy work-class

Work-class vehicle

Based on geographic market distribution:

North America

Latin America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Middle East and Africa

GEOGRAPHIC ANALYSIS:

North America happens to be one of the global leaders in the current global scenario. Specifically, the US is a major developer, operator and exporter of ROV across the globe. Asia Pacific, Latin America and Africa are also developing steadily. With the increase of deep water activities in the subsea region of Africa, the ROV market is also expanding there in a healthy manner.

KEY PLAYERS:

Some of the key players in this sector are:

Saab AB

Fugro NV

Ocean engineering Ltd.

Kongsberg Maritime

Bluefin Robotics

Atlas Electronik GmbH

BIRNS INC.

