Global Smartphone 3D Camera Market Research, Outlook, Future Growth & Forecast till 2025

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” Smartphone 3D Camera Market by Technology (Stereoscopic camera and Time-of-Flight (TOF)) and Resolution (Below 8 MP, 8-16 MP, and Above 16 MP): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 – 2025” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the Global and regional/market. The Smartphone 3D Camera Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

3D camera in smartphone is an emerging technology that provides enhanced picture quality and videos to end users. At present, smartphone are integrated with 3D sensors that can sense movements and enable the smartphone camera to capture precise dimensions of objects & environments. Smartphone 3D camera gains popularity among the young generation due to its attractive features such as real sensing of the object, HD clarity, and improved performance. Increase in adoption of smartphone is the key driver for the growth of the global smartphone 3D camera market. Whereas, high cost of smartphone 3D camera and compatibility concerns restrict the market growth.

The stereoscopic camera segment accounts for the highest market share in the global smartphone 3D camera market due to precision, reliability, and high quality while capturing the exact 3D image of any object. Growth in adoption of smartphones, rise in usage of 3D content across media, entertainment, & gaming industry, and rise in inclination toward high end technology & advanced feature smartphone, drive the growth of the market.

The global smartphone 3D camera market is segmented based on technology, resolution, and region. Based on technology, the market is categorized into stereoscopic camera and time-of-flight. Based on resolution, it is divided into 8 MP, 8 &16 MP and above 16 MP. Megapixel is a unit of graphic resolution of the camera. The quality of a picture depends upon the number of mega pixels, for instance, camera with high megapixel delivers better picture quality and clarity as compared to camera with a lower number of pixels. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The major players operating in the global smartphone 3D camera market are Sharp Corporation, Leica AG, Sony Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Toshiba Group, Microsoft Corporation, Soft Kinetic Systems S.A., PMD Technologies, Pelican Imaging, and Samsung Electronics Limited.

These players have adopted various growth strategies, such as mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships, to strengthen their market reach and retain their position in the market.

Smartphone 3d Camera Market

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global smartphone 3D camera market along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information regarding the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2017 to 2025 to highlight the financial competency of the market.

Porters five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the market.

Smartphone 3d Camera Market Segmentation:

By Technology

Stereoscopy

Time-of-flight

By Resolution

Below 8 MP

8&16 MP

Above 16 MP

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

Key Players

Sharp Corporation

Leica ag

Sony Inc.

Infineon Technologies AG

Toshiba Group

Microsoft Corporation

Soft Kinetic Systems S.A.

PMD Technologies

Pelican Imaging

Samsung Electronics Limited

Table of Content



CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY BENEFITS

1.3. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top Impacting Factors

3.2.1.1. Growing Adoption of Smartphones

3.2.1.2. Technological Advancements

3.2.1.3. Compatibility

3.2.1.4. High Price

3.2.1.5. Myriad Features

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.2.3. Top investment pockets

3.3. PORTERS FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.3.1. Low bargaining power of suppliers

3.3.2. High bargaining power of buyers

3.3.3. Moderate threat of new entrants

3.3.4. Moderate threat of substitutes

3.3.5. Low industry rivalry

3.4. MARKET PLAYER POSITIONING, 2015

3.5. VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS

3.6. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.6.1. Drivers

3.6.1.1. Growing adoption of smartphones

3.6.1.2. Technological advancements

3.6.2. Restraints

3.6.2.1. Compatibility

3.6.2.2. High price

3.6.3. Opportunities

3.6.3.1. Myriad features

CHAPTER 4 SMARTPHONE 3D CAMERA MARKET, BY TECHNOLOGY

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. STEREOSCOPIC CAMERA

4.2.1. Key market trends

4.2.2. Competitive scenario

4.2.3. Growth factors and opportunities

4.2.4. Market size and forecast

4.3. TIME-OF-FLIGHT (TOF)

4.3.1. Key market trends

4.3.2. Competitive scenario

4.3.3. Growth factors and opportunities

4.3.4. Market size and forecast

CHAPTER 5 SMARTPHONE 3D CAMERA MARKET, BY RESOLUTION

5.1. OVERVIEW

5.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.2. BELOW 8 MP

5.2.1. Competitive scenario

5.2.2. Market size and forecast

5.3. 8-16 MP

5.3.1. Competitive scenario

5.3.2. Market size and forecast

5.4. ABOVE 16 MP

5.4.1. Competitive scenario

5.4.2. Market size and forecast

CHAPTER 6 SMARTPHONE 3D CAMERA MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

6.1. OVERVIEW

6.1.1. Market size and forecast

6.2. NORTH AMERICA

6.2.1. Competitive scenario

6.2.2. Growth factors and opportunities

6.2.3. Market size and forecast

6.3. EUROPE

6.3.1. Competitive scenario

6.3.2. Growth factors and opportunities

6.3.3. Market size and forecast

6.4. ASIA-PACIFIC

6.4.1. Competitive scenario

6.4.2. Growth factors and opportunities

6.4.3. Market size and forecast

6.5. LAMEA

6.5.1. Competitive scenario

6.5.2. Growth factors and opportunities

6.5.3. Market size and forecast

CHAPTER 7 COMPANY PROFILES

7.1. TOSHIBA CORPORATION

7.1.1. Company overview

7.1.2. Operating business segments

7.1.3. Business performance

7.1.4. Key strategic moves and developments

7.1.5. SWOT analysis

7.2. SHARP CORPORATION

7.2.1. Company overview

7.2.2. Operating business segments

7.2.3. Business performance

7.2.4. Key strategic moves and developments

7.2.5. SWOT analysis

7.3. SONY CORPORATION

7.3.1. Company overview

7.3.2. Operating business segments

7.3.3. Business performance

7.3.4. Key strategic moves and developments

7.3.5. SWOT analysis

7.4. MICROSOFT CORPORATION

7.4.1. Company overview

7.4.2. Operating business segments

7.4.3. Business performance

7.4.4. Key strategic moves and developments

7.4.5. SWOT analysis

7.5. INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG

7.5.1. Company overview

7.5.2. Operating business segments

7.5.3. Business performance

7.5.4. Key strategic moves and developments

7.5.5. SWOT analysis



Continue….

