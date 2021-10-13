Global Sodium Dichromate Market Analysis, Size, Share, Development, Growth & Demand Forecast 2019 -2023

Sodium Dichromate Market Overview:

Increasing demand for metal finishing application to boost the global sodium dichromate market. It is used as a mordant in dyeing on fabrics to increase the colorfastness. Rising demand for pigments in packaging and dyeing sector is expected to drive the market owing to the ability to produce a huge range of colors.

Major players in the global sodium dichromate market are Soda Sanayii (Turkey), Elementis plc (UK), Vishnu Chemicals (India), Lanxess (Germany), Nippon Chemi-Con Corporation (Japan), Yin He Holdings Limited (Hong Kong), Sichuan Chemical Group Co., Ltd (China), Haining Peace Chemical Co., Ltd (China), Gansu Qiyuan Chromate-Chemical Production Co., Limited (China), Tianjin Mingyang Chemistry Industry Co., Ltd (China).

Market Segmentation

The global sodium dichromate market is segmented on the basis of application and region.

By the application, the market is segmented into metal finishing, pigments, wood preservatives, leather tanning, and others.

Market Overview

Sodium dichromate acts as a medium for producing other chromium compounds. It is used for producing chromic anhydride, potassium dichromate, and aluminum dichromate among others. It has been increasingly used in the automotive, construction, electrical and aerospace industries to provide resistant coating to the surface of the metal. Growing use of sodium dichromate in metal finishing due to its function as a corrosion inhibitor is expected to contribute to the market growth positively.

Rising per capita income and change in fashion trends have increased the demand for the leather products. Wood preservatives are being increasingly used for extending the lifespan of wood products in various applications such as decking, utility fencing, and agriculture. Additionally, increasing usage of wood preservatives by furniture and construction industry is also propelling the market growth. Surging demand for the product in Asia Pacific region, especially in emerging economies such as India and china due to rapid industrialization is driving the market growth.

Regional Analysis

The global sodium dichromate market includes five regions namely Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is the leading region in this market owing to increasing usage of the pigments in textile, dye and paints sector. Surging demand for pigments in China and India owing to need for high-quality products is likely to bolster market growth. Increasing sodium dichromate usage in wood preservatives is slated to boost regional market growth in North America. Companies using chromium in wood preservatives have to enroll themselves with the U.S. Environmental Agency (EPA) due to the harmful impact of chromium on the environment and human health, which may restrict the market growth to some extent.

