Global Stroke Management Market Size, Share, Development, Growth and Demand Forecast to 2023

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on " Stroke Management Market by Type (Diagnostics, and Therapeutics) and by Application (Ischemic Stroke, and Haemorrhagic Stroke) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023"

Stroke occurs due to interruptions in the blood supply to brain, either due to the rupture or blockage of blood vessels, leading to the death of brain cells. Stroke is one of the leading cause of death worldwide, with higher prevalence in the old age population. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), stroke accounts for around 17 million deaths annually. As per the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), stroke leads to 1 out of every 20 deaths costing around $34 billion each year in U.S. Hence, there is an impending need for early diagnostic devices and therapeutics to prevent deaths from stroke. The major factors driving the stroke diagnostics and therapeutics market are large patient pool along with rising aging population. The patients at risk of developing stroke, mainly those suffering from hypertension, atrial fibrillation and coronary heart diseases, would further fuel the market growth. Other factors leading to market growth are rising incidences of diabetes and large number of tobacco users. However, high cost of treatment and lack of transparent reimbursement scenario, are likely to restrict the market growth.

The global stroke diagnostic and therapeutic market is segmented on the basis of type, application and geography. According to type, the market is segmented into diagnostics and therapeutics. Diagnostic market is further sub-segmented into Computed Tomography Scan (CT scan), Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), Carotid Ultrasound, Cerebral Angiography, Electrocardiography, Echocardiography and others. Therapeutic market is further sub-segmented into Tissue Plasminogen Activator, Anticoagulant, Antiplatelet and Antihypertensive. The market is also segmented on the basis of application into Ischemic Stroke and Haemorrhagic Stroke. Geographically, the market is segmented across four regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA.

Product launch is one of the few strategies adopted by leading market players. For instance, In March, 2015, FDA has approved WATCHMAN, a left atrial appendage closure device designed to prevent stroke in patients of atrial fibrillation. Silk Road Medical, Inc. has launched an Anti-Stroke Enroute Device, a transcarotid neuroprotection system, designed to access the common carotid artery by minimally invasive technique. The companies profiled in this report include, Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic plc, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cordis Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., GE Healthcare, Siemens AG, Stryker Corporation, Genentech, Inc. and Merck & Co., Inc.

KEY MARKET BENEFITS:

– Comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the growth of the global stroke diagnostics and therapeutics market is provided in the report.

– The market estimations are made in the report by conducting high-end analysis of the key market segments for the period of 2014-2020, which would enable the stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing market opportunities.

– An in-depth analysis of key segments of the market demonstrate the type of stroke diagnostics and therapeutics that are currently being used along with the variants that would gain prominence in future.

– SWOT analysis enables to study the internal environment of the leading companies for strategy formulation.

– Region-wise stroke diagnostics and therapeutics market conditions are comprehensively analysed in the report.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:

The global stroke diagnostics and therapeutics market is segmented below:

By Type

– Diagnostics

– – Computed tomography Scan (CT scan)

– – Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)

– – Carotid Ultrasound

– – Cerebral Angiography

– – Electrocardiography

– – Echocardiography

– – Others

– Therapeutics

– – Tissue Plasminogen Activator

– – Anticoagulant

– – Antiplatelet

– – Antihypertensive

By Application

– Ischemic Stroke

– Haemorrhagic Stroke

By Geography

– North America

– Europe

– Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

