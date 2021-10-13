Global Surgical Mask Market Demand, Scope, Future Expectations, Market overview by 2025

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” Surgical Mask Market By Product (Basic Surgical Mask, Anti-fog Surgical Mask, Fluid/Splash Resistant Surgical Mask, N95 Mask, and Others) and Distribution Channel (Hospitals & Clinics, Drug Stores, and Online Stores): India Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecast, 2018 – 2025″ report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the Global and regional/market. The Surgical Mask Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

The India surgical mask market was valued at $58 million in 2017, and is expected to reach $95 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 6.1% from 2018 to 2025. Surgical masks are made using synthetic material, such as polypropylene fabric or disposable linen. They are commonly used in surgical procedures, serving as a barrier to microorganisms and help prevent cross-contamination.

The key factors that boost the growth of the India surgical mask market include rapid developments in nonwovens production technology, increase in focus toward preventing hospital-acquired infections (HAIs), and improvement in healthcare infrastructure & services. In addition, surge in disposable income, rise in health awareness, and significant increase in geriatric population supplement the market growth. However, increase in popularity of less invasive surgeries impede the growth of this market. Conversely, innovations in nanotechnology and its increased use in medical nonwoven disposables production are anticipated to create lucrative opportunities for market expansion in the near future.

Based on product, the India surgical mask market is categorized into basic surgical mask, anti-fog surgical mask, fluid/splash-resistant surgical mask, N95 mask, and others. The basic surgical mask segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2017, and is anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. However, the anti-fog surgical mask segment is expected to register higher growth rate from 2018 to 2025, owing to rise in aging population and innovation with respect to product development. Based on distribution channel, the India surgical mask market is divided into hospitals & clinics, drug stores, and online stores. Drug stores was the most dominant channel for the distribution of surgical masks and has the largest market share in the India surgical mask market followed by online stores.



Surgical Mask Key Market Segments:

By Product

Basic Surgical Mask

Anti-fog Surgical Mask

Fluid/Splash Resistant Surgical Mask

N95 Mask

Others

By Distribution Channel

Hospitals & Clinic

Drug Store

Online Store

The list of key players operating in this market includes:

3M Company

Cartel Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.

Kwalitex Healthcare Private Limited

Magnum Health and Safety Private Limited

Mediblue Health Care Private Limited

Medline Industries Inc.

Plasti Surge Industries Pvt. Ltd.

Premium Health Care Disposables Private Limited

Thea-Tex Healthcare (India) Pvt. Ltd.

Venus Safety and Health Pvt. Ltd.

Z Plus Disposable

The other players included in the value chain analysis (and not included in the report) include:

Salus Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Good health Inc.

Shree Medicare Products

Gaurav Sanjivani Technicals

Jullundur Enterprises

Neelkanth Healthcare (P) Ltd.

Masmed Medical Devices

