Global Travel Bag Market Analysis 2023: Study for Future Scope, Size, Trend and Share

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” Travel Bag Market by Material Type (Hard Side and Soft Side), Luggage Type (Duffle, Trolley, and Backpacks), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarket, Specialty Stores, Factory Outlets, Online Stores, and Others), and Price Range (Premium, Medium, and Low) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the Global and regional/market. The Travel Bag Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

The global travel bag market was valued at $15,045 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $24,027 million in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 7.1%. The substantial boom in the travel and tourism sector (including medical tourism) fosters the demand for various types of travel bags. The robust movement of business travelers further fuels the requirement of travel bags especially backpacks and trolleys.

Rise in travel and tourism has intensified the demand for travel bags. Besides, increase in urbanization, changes in lifestyle, and demand for innovative products such as polycarbonated luggage is further expected to impel the global travel bags market between 2017 and 2023. Increase in purchasing power of middle-class households especially in the developing regions is anticipated to create more demand for premium and fashionable travel bags in the region. The advancement in technology such as development of smart luggage with GPS system tracker is also projected to expand the growth of overall market during the forecast period (2017-2023).

Based on material, the global travel bags market is bifurcated into hard side and soft side. The market is also divided by luggage type into duffle, trolley, and backpacks. The market is further sub-divided by different price range, which includes premium, medium range, and low range and by distribution channel into supermarket/hypermarket, specialty stores, factory outlets, online stores, and others. Based on region, the market is categorized across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY PLAYERS:

– DELSEY SA.

– VIP INDUSTRIES

– TGHI, INC.

– SAMSONITE

– ACE CO. LTD.

– U.S. LUGGAGE COMPANY

– JIAXING BIANCA LUGGAGE INDUSTRIAL CO. LTD.

– TRAVELPRO PRODUCTS, INC.

– RIMOWA GMBH

– KERING SA.

KEY MARKET BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the travel bags market with current and future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets in the market.

– The report provides information regarding key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with impact analysis.

– Porters Five Forces model analysis of the industry illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

– Market player positioning in the report provides a clear understanding of the position of leading companies.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Material Type

– Hard-Side

– Soft-Side

By Luggage Type

– Duffle

– Trolley

– Backpacks

By Price Range

– Premium

– Medium Range

– Low Range

By Distribution Channel

– Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

– Specialty Stores

– Factory Outlets

– Online Stores

– Others

By Region

– North America

– – U.S.

– – Canada

– – Mexico

– Europe

– – France

– – Germany

– – UK

– – Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

– – China

– – India

– – Japan

– – South Korea

– – Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

– – Latin America

– – Middle East

– – Africa

OTHER KEY PLAYERS*

– Michael Kors Holdings Limited.

– Lvmh Mot Hennessy Louis Vuitton

– Grupo Piagui

– Fenix Outdoor AB.

– Herschel Supply Co.

– V.F. Corporation

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY BENEFITS

1.3. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.4.1. Secondary Research

1.4.2. Primary Research

1.4.3. Analyst Tools and Models

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top impacting factors

3.2.3. Top winning strategies

3.3. PORTERS FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.4. MARKET PLAYERS POSITIONING

3.5. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Growth in global travel & tourism industry

3.5.1.2. Rise in disposable income

3.5.1.3. Increasing penetration of internet

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. Risk of counterfeiting

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. Development of smart & light weight travel bags

CHAPTER 4 TRAVEL BAG MARKET, BY MATERIAL TYPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. HARD-SIDE

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast

4.3. SOFT-SIDE

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast

CHAPTER 5 TRAVEL BAG MARKET, BY LUGGAGE TYPE

5.1. OVERVIEW

5.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.2. DUFFLE

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast

5.3. TROLLEY

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast

5.4. BACKPACKS

5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.4.2. Market size and forecast

CHAPTER 6 TRAVEL BAG MARKET, BY PRICE RANGE

6.1. OVERVIEW

6.1.1. Market size and forecast

6.2. PREMIUM

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast

6.3. MEDIUM RANGE

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast

6.4. LOW RANGE

6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.4.2. Market size and forecast

CHAPTER 7 TRAVEL BAG MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

7.1. OVERVIEW

7.1.1. Market size and forecast

7.2. SUPERMARKETS/HYPERMARKETS

7.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.2.2. Market size and forecast

7.3. SPECIALITY STORES

7.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.3.2. Market size and forecast

7.4. FACTORY OUTLETS

7.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.4.2. Market size and forecast

7.5. ONLINE STORES

7.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.5.2. Market size and forecast

7.6. OTHERS

7.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.6.2. Market size and forecast

CHAPTER 8 TRAVEL BAG MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

8.1. OVERVIEW

8.1.1. Market size and forecast

8.2. NORTH AMERICA

8.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

8.2.2. Market size and forecast

8.2.2.1. U.S.

8.2.2.2. Canada

8.2.2.3. Mexico

8.3. EUROPE

8.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

8.3.2. Market size and forecast

8.3.2.1. UK

8.3.2.2. Germany

8.3.2.3. France

8.3.2.4. Rest of Europe

8.4. ASIA-PACIFIC

8.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

8.4.2. Market size and forecast

8.4.2.1. China

8.4.2.2. India

8.4.2.3. Japan

8.4.2.4. South Korea

8.4.2.5. Rest of Asia-Pacific

8.5. LAMEA

8.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

8.5.2. Market size and forecast

8.5.2.1. Latin America

8.5.2.2. Middle East

8.5.2.3. Africa

CHAPTER 9 COMPANY PROFILES

9.1. DELSEY SA.

9.1.1. Company overview

9.1.2. Company snapshot

9.1.3. Operating business segments

9.1.4. Product Portfolio

9.1.5. Business performance

9.1.6. Key strategic moves and developments

9.2. VIP INDUSTRIES

9.2.1. Company overview

9.2.2. Company snapshot

9.2.3. Operating business segments

9.2.4. Product portfolio

9.2.5. Business performance

9.2.6. Key strategic moves and developments

9.3. TGHI, INC.

9.3.1. Company overview

9.3.2. Company snapshot

9.3.3. Operating business segments

9.3.4. Product portfolio

9.3.5. Business performance

9.3.6. Key strategic moves and developments

9.4. SAMSONITE

9.4.1. Company overview

9.4.2. Company snapshot

9.4.3. Operating business segments

9.4.4. Product portfolio

9.4.5. Business performance

9.4.6. Key strategic moves and developments

9.5. ACE CO. LTD.

9.5.1. Company overview

9.5.2. Company snapshot

9.5.3. Product portfolio

9.5.4. Key strategic moves and developments

9.6. U.S. LUGGAGE COMPANY

9.6.1. Company overview

9.6.2. Company snapshot

9.6.3. Product portfolio

9.6.4. Key strategic moves and developments

9.7. JIAXING BIANCA LUGGAGE INDUSTRIAL CO. LTD.

9.7.1. Company overview

9.7.2. Company snapshot

9.7.3. Operating business segments

9.7.4. Business performance

9.7.5. Key strategic moves and developments

9.8. TRAVELPRO PRODUCTS, INC.

9.8.1. Company overview

9.8.2. Company snapshot

9.8.3. Product portfolio

9.9. HOGG ROBINSON GROUP PLC.

9.9.1. Company overview

9.9.2. Company snapshot

9.9.3. Operating business segments

9.9.4. Product portfolio

9.9.5. Business performance

9.9.6. Key strategic moves and developments

9.10. KERING SA.

9.10.1. Company overview

9.10.2. Company snapshot

9.10.3. Operating business segments

9.10.4. Product portfolio

9.10.5. Business performance

9.10.6. Key strategic moves and developments

Continue….

