Global Wine Market Research, Outlook, Future Growth & Forecast till 2023

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ”Wine Market – By Type (White Wine, Red Wine, Rose Wine, Dessert or Sweet Wine, Sparkling Wine, Others), By Distribution Channel (Specialty Store, Supermarket and Hypermarket, Convenience Stores, Online Channels, Others) & Global Region – Market Size, Trends, Share & Forecast 2018-2023” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the Global and regional/market. The Wine market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

The Global Wine Market is expected to thrive at a CAGR of 6.1% during the projected period. The worldwide production of wine is expected to surpass 246.7 mhl in 2017. The market of wine (IoT) is majorly driven on the back of rapid urbanization and changing lifestyle of consumer across all region. Further, wine has become a necessary alcoholic beverage during special occasions and celebrations. The major consumption of wine can be attributed to young population that is getting habitual of alcoholic beverage.

Segmentation

The research offers a comprehensive analysis of Wine Market with respect to following sub-markets:

By Type

– White Wine

– Red Wine

– Rose Wine

– Dessert or Sweet Wine

– Sparkling Wine

– Others

By Distribution Channel

– Specialty Store

– Supermarket and Hypermarket

– Convenience Stores

– Online Channels

– Others

By Geography

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Competitive Landscape

The report profiles various major market players such as:

– Constellations Brand

– E & J Gallo Winery

– Torres

– Treasury Wine Estates

– Vina Conch y Toro

– Distell Group

– Global Drinks Finland

– International Beverage Holdings

– John Distilleries

– Soyuz Victan and SPI Group

– Accolade Wines

– Other Major & Niche Key Players

Competitive landscape analysis provides detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business and performance such as financial information, revenue breakup by segment and by geography, SWOT Analysis, risk analysis, key facts, company overview, business strategy, key product offerings, marketing and distribution strategies, new product development, recent news (acquisition, expansion, technology development, research & development expansion and other market activities.

