In-depth Study Report on Passenger Information System Market Global Outlook Report by 2027 | Industry Top Players – Alstom, GE Transportation, Hitachi, Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Cubic Corporation, Infax, Passio Technologies, Siemens AG and Neus

Passenger information system is an electronic information system designed and installed by public transports including airways, roadways, and railways in order to display information associated to real-time vehicle location, arrival and departure of a transport vehicle, schedule of journey, and timely announcements. Moreover, these systems focus on enhancement of the transportation experience for passengers through entertaining the passengers with infotainment systems.

Increase in demand for transportation agencies to provide accurate and reliable real-time transit information to passengers, technological-advancements in the telecom industry to facilitate faster data transfer competencies, surge in demand for intelligent transportation systems and increase in IoT implementation in transit sector are the key drivers propelling the growth of passenger information system market. Moreover, increase in adoption of big data and cloudtechnologies is anticipated to deliver significant opportunities for passenger information system market growth. However, high cost allied with management and implementation of these system hinders the growth of the market.

Companies Covered in this Report are:

1. Alstom

2. GE Transportation

3. Hitachi, Ltd.

4. Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

5. Cubic Corporation

6. Infax, Inc.

7. Passio Technologies

8. Siemens AG

9. Advantech Co., Ltd.

10. Neusoft Corporation

The “Global Passenger Information System Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the passenger information system industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global passenger information system market with detailed market segmentation by component, mode of transportation, application, and geography. The global passenger information system market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the passenger information system market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global passenger information system market based on component, mode of transportation, and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall Passenger information system market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 16 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the market in these regions.

By Component

• Sensors

• Multimedia display

• Networking and communication Systems

By Mode Of Transportation

• Railways

• Roadways

• Airways

By Applications

• Information Display System

• Announcement System

• Infotainment System

• Passenger Information Mobile Applications

• Emergency Communication Systems

Table of Contents

1. INTRODUCTION

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. PASSENGER INFORMATION SYSTEM MARKET LANDSCAPE

4. PASSENGER INFORMATION SYSTEM MARKET – KEY INDUSTRY DYNAMICS

5. PASSENGER INFORMATION SYSTEM MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

6. PASSENGER INFORMATION SYSTEM MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2025 – COMPONENT7. PASSENGER INFORMATION SYSTEM MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2025 – MODE OF TRANSPORTATION

8. PASSENGER INFORMATION SYSTEM MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2025 – SOLUTIONS

9. PASSENGER INFORMATION SYSTEM MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2025 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

10. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE

11. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

