A GMO is often referred to as genetically modified organism. GMO is a plant, animal, microorganism or other organisms whose genetic has been modified in a laboratory by transgenic technology or genetic engineering. This creates amalgamations of plant, animal, bacterial and virus genes which do not occur in nature or through traditional crossbreeding methods. There are various types of GMO used for different purposes, such as producing food, packaging, etc. GMO testing is used to identify that products contains a GMO ingredient or not. It includes testing of crops and processed food for various traits. Increasing demand for processed foods through genetically modified Crops across the globe is driving the need for GMO testing market. Furthermore, evolution in the technology used in farming practices is also projected to influence the GMO testing market significantly. Growing consumer awareness about genetically modified foods in the developed nation is expected to fuel the GMO testing market. Raising production of genetically modified crops is growing due to an increase in nutritional demand, which is liable to generate untapped opportunity for the market participants.

The “Global GMO Testing Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the GMO testing industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of GMO testing market with detailed market segmentation by trait, technology, food tested and geography. The global GMO testing market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading GMO testing market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The reports cover key developments in the GMO testing market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from GMO testing market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for GMO testing in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the GMO testing market.

The report also includes the profiles of key GMO testing companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

– ALS Limited

– AsureQuality Limited

– Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

– Bureau Veritas S. A.

– Eurofins Scientific Se

– Intertek Group plc

– Merieux Nutrisciences Corporation

– Romer Labs Diagnostic GmbH (ERBER GROUP)

– SGS SA

– Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

The global GMO testing market is segmented on the basis of trait, technology, and food tested. Based on trait, the market is segmented into stacked, herbicide tolerance and insect resistance. On the basis of the technology the market is segmented into polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and immunoassay. On the basis of the food tested the market is segmented into crop and processed food.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global GMO testing market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The GMO TESTING market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting GMO testing market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the GMO testing market in these regions.

