Industrial Wireless in Factory Automation Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2025

Global Industrial Wireless in Factory Automation Industry

Wireless communication, or sometimes simply wireless, is the transfer of information or power between two or more points that are not connected by an electrical conductor. The most common wireless technologies use radio waves. With radio waves distances can be short, such as a few meters for Bluetooth or as far as millions of kilometers for deep-space radio communications. It encompasses various types of fixed, mobile, and portable applications, including two-way radios, cellular telephones, personal digital assistants(PDAs), and wireless networking.

The key players covered in this study

Emerson Electric

Honeywell

Siemens

Yokogawa Electric

ABB

Belden

Cisco

Exloc Instruments

Motorola

Moxa

Ruckus Wireless

Westermo

Wireless devices are used both in process and discrete industries for a wide applications, including easy maintenance, control, and monitoring. These devices are perceived as the next big technological step in industrial automation. However, their adoption has been moderate to date because of concerns over the robustness, reliability, and security of wireless technology. A need for automation in industries such as oil and gas, automotive, power, and textile has created need for industrial wireless.

In 2018, the global Industrial Wireless in Factory Automation market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Industrial Wireless in Factory Automation status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Industrial Wireless in Factory Automation development in United States, Europe and China.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Wireless Local Area Network (WLAN)

Wireless Personal Area Network (WPAN)

Satellite (GNSS)

Low-Power Wide-Area Network (LPWAN)

Cellular

Market segment by Application, split into

Automotive industry

Electronics

Semiconductor industry

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Industrial Wireless in Factory Automation status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Industrial Wireless in Factory Automation development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

