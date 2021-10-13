Intimate Wear Market Growth, Demand, Cost Analysis and Forecast to 2022 | L Brand, Berkshire Hathaway, American Eagle Outfitters (Aerie), Jockey International, Triumph International

As intimate wear or apparels are worn as second layer of clothes, it is also referred as second skin. Predominantly, intimate wear is used to alter body shape and maintain personal hygiene. Initially, lingerie was a term for intimate wear worn by women. However, etymology has changed with the emergence of brands such as Menagerie that focus on the male intimate wear. Although, intimate wear seldom received attention; yet the changing perspective of intimate wear from need-based to aspiration-based has resulted in surge in demand for these apparels. The focus has drifted from only durability and comfort to fashion.

Moreover, change in lifestyle, rise in awareness regarding hygiene, change in demographic dividend, and customization of product portfolios have boosted the Intimate Wear Market. In addition, high fashion consciousness among women is also expected to propel this market. However, prevalence of dermatological conditions in some cases has affected the growth of this market. However, upgrading the fabric being used to manufacture it, offers promising opportunities for market players.

Key Players of Intimate Wear Market:

L Brand Inc., Berkshire Hathaway Inc., American Eagle Outfitters (Aerie), Hanes Brands Inc., Jockey International Inc., Triumph International Ltd., Hanky Panky Ltd., PVH Corporation, MAS Holdings Ltd., Chantelle SA, Beijing Bird Fibrils Garments, Bare Necessities Inc., Cosmo Lady (China) Holdings, JC Penny Co., Lise Charmel Lingerie SA, Shenzhen Maniform Lingerie Co. Ltd.,, Beijing Tinsino Clothing Co Ltd Tinsino, Stella McCartney Ltd, Wacoal Corporation, Urban Outfitters Inc., Wolf Lingerie Ltd., Shenzhen Huijie Group Co., Ltd.

Furthermore, market has witnessed a growing trend of use of stretchable fabric by key players. For instance, Jockey is planning to cater to the rise in demand for stretchable fabric as they offer extra comfort and fitting. Moreover, initiatives in developing countries such as “Make in India” campaign by Indian government has made this market more profitable for these market players. For instance, this campaign has attracted international brands to set up their manufacturing plants in India. Similarly, the U.S. government has designed an innerwear that is equipped with sensors, to get data about fighters’ wellbeing during war. These inner wears are designed in response to rising rate of pelvic injuries among armed forces at war zone. Use of manufacturing undergarments with such innovative concepts by industry players would help consumers to track health issues as well as provide extra protection.

The Intimate Wear Market is analyzed by gender, age, price, distribution channels, and geography. Based on gender, it is broadly categorized for women and men. Furthermore, women intimate wear comprises shape-wear, sleepwear, sportswear, and maternity wear, while for men, it includes vests, briefs, and others. Based on age, the market is divided into age groups of 13-17 years, 18-35 years, and 36 years & above. By price, intimate wear is categorized into luxury, super-premium, premium, medium, economy, and low. Different distribution channels taking part in supply chain management are mass merchandizers, specialized stores, mono brand stores, and others. The market has been analyzed across four geographical regions namely North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, UK, Russia, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).

Key Benefits:

This study comprises the analytical depiction of the global Intimate Wear (market along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets. The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to enable stakeholders gain a stronger foothold in the market. The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis. The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2017 to 2025 to highlight the financial competency of the market. Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

Table of Contents:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Market Overview

Chapter 4 Intimate Wear Market, By Type

Chapter 5 Intimate Wear Market, By Application

Chapter 6 Intimate Wear Market, By End User

Chapter 7 Intimate Wear Market, By Geography

Chapter 8 Company Profiles

