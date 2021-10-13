LED Chip and Packaging Market is Growing at a high CAGR by 2027 according to a New Research Report by Cree, Epistar, Nichia, Semileds, Stanley Electric

The LED chip is a core element of LED, which consist of two parts P-type & N-type semiconductor. The primary material of LED chip is Monocrystalline. The function of an LED chip is to convert the electrical energy into light. LED packaging protects the chips and improves its luminescence. Growing demand for high power grade LED luminescent is fueling the Led chip and packaging market. Also growing investments in infrastructure is also fueling the market growth.

The LED chip & packaging market is catalyzed with the significant demand for LED is from display panel manufacturers, smart lighting solutions providers. Rise in governmental initiative towards R&D to provide energy efficient lighting solutions is also driving the market. On the other hand, shortage of Metal-Organic Chemical Vapor Deposition (MOCVD) tool, lower price of competing technologies are hindering the market growth. However, a growing number of applications, increasing demand from the horticulture industry are creating opportunities for the LED chip & packaging market.

Companies Covered in this Report are:

1. AVA Technology, Inc.

2. Cree, Inc

3. Dowa Electronics Materials Co Ltd

4. Epistar Corporation

5. Lumileds Holding B. V

6. Nichia Corporation

7. Osram Opto Semiconductors GmbH

8. Semileds Corporation

9. Seoul Semiconductor Co. Ltd

10. Stanley Electric Co. Ltd

The “Global LED Chip & Packaging Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the LED chip & packaging industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of LED chip & packaging market with detailed market segmentation by LED chip type, LED package type, application and geography. The global LED chip & packaging market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading LED chip & packaging market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global LED chip & packaging market is segmented on the basis of LED chip type, LED package type and application. Based on LED chip type, the market is segmented as blue LED chips, red LED chips, green LED chips, and others. On the basis of the LED package type the market is segmented into SMD, COB, CSP, and others. Based on application the market is segmented as general lighting, automotive lighting, backlighting, and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global LED chip & packaging market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The LED chip & packaging market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting LED chip & packaging market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the LED chip & packaging market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the LED chip & packaging market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from LED chip & packaging market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for LED chip & packaging in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the LED chip & packaging market.

The report also includes the profiles of key LED chip & packaging companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

