Location Based Services Market 2019 Increasing Demand with Leading Key Players: Google, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Cisco Systems, Oracle Corporation, Zebra Technologies, Ericcson, AT&T, Alcatel Lucent SA

The growing demand for increasing luxuries and value added services by businesses to consumers have led to the development of Location based services. A service of the kind where, the operator uses geo-data from the IP based mobile device to provide entertainment, security or information to the end-user who requests the data is called as location based service. Cut-throat competitions in each industry sectors have paved the way for development of new channels for marketing such as m-commerce. M-commerce can be effectively fulfilled with the help of location based services. Fraud prevention, mobile workforce management, store locators, proximity based marketing and roadside assistance are few other tasks that are carried out efficiently with the help of location based services.

The Insight Partners Market Research has produced a thorough and insightful research report on the Location Based Services Market by studying various market components that affect market growth in global markets.

Some of The Major Players In Global Market:

SAP SE

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Epicor Software Corporation

Financialforce.Com

Plex Systems, Inc.

Infor

Sage Software, Inc.

Intacct Corporation

Ramco Systems

Worldwide Location Based Services Market Analysis to 2025 is a specialized and in-depth study of the Hyper Converged Infrastructure industry with a focus on the global market trend. Various segments of the market such as type/components/ application/industry verticals/ end-users are analyzed with robust research methodology which includes three step process starting with extensive secondary research to gather data from company profiles, global/regional associations, trade journals, technical white papers, paid databases etc. followed by primary research (interviews) with industry experts/KOLs to gain their insights and views on current scenarios and future scope of the market as well as validating the secondary information, further internal statistical model is used to estimate the market size and forecasts till 2025.

Location Based Services Market – Global Analysis to 2025 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/position of top 5 key vendors.

