Low-Code Development Platform Market 2018: Global Analysis By Key Players – Appian, Salesforce, ServiceNow, AgilePoint

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into On-premises Cloud

This report focuses on the global top players, covered Appian (US) Salesforce (US) ServiceNow (US) AgilePoint(US) Bizagi (UK) Caspio (US) K2 (US) MatsSoft Limited (UK) Mendix (US) OutSystems (US)

This report studies the global Low-Code Development Platform market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Low-Code Development Platform market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Market segment by Application, split into

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Telecom and IT

Government

Energy and utilities

Manufacturing

Healthcare and life sciences

Retail and eCommerce

Others

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

Global Low-Code Development Platform Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

1 Industry Overview of Low-Code Development Platform

1.1 Low-Code Development Platform Market Overview

1.1.1 Low-Code Development Platform Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Low-Code Development Platform Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Japan

1.2.5 Southeast Asia

1.2.6 India

1.3 Low-Code Development Platform Market by Type

1.3.1 On-premises

1.3.2 Cloud

1.4 Low-Code Development Platform Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

1.4.2 Telecom and IT

1.4.3 Government

1.4.4 Energy and utilities

1.4.5 Manufacturing

1.4.6 Healthcare and life sciences

1.4.7 Retail and eCommerce

1.4.8 Others

2 Global Low-Code Development Platform Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Low-Code Development Platform Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 Appian (US)

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Low-Code Development Platform Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.2 Salesforce (US)

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Low-Code Development Platform Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.3 ServiceNow (US)

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 Low-Code Development Platform Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.4 AgilePoint(US)

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 Low-Code Development Platform Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.5 Bizagi (UK)

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 Low-Code Development Platform Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.6 Caspio (US)

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 Low-Code Development Platform Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.7 K2 (US)

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 Low-Code Development Platform Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.8 MatsSoft Limited (UK)

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 Low-Code Development Platform Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

…….

4 Global Low-Code Development Platform Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)

4.1 Global Low-Code Development Platform Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Low-Code Development Platform Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

4.3 Potential Application of Low-Code Development Platform in Future

4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Low-Code Development Platform

5 United States Low-Code Development Platform Development Status and Outlook

6 Europe Low-Code Development Platform Development Status and Outlook

7 China Low-Code Development Platform Development Status and Outlook

8 Japan Low-Code Development Platform Development Status and Outlook

9 Southeast Asia Low-Code Development Platform Development Status and Outlook

10 India Low-Code Development Platform Development Status and Outlook

10.1 India Low-Code Development Platform Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 India Low-Code Development Platform Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

10.3 India Low-Code Development Platform Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

11 Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2018-2025)

11.1 Global Low-Code Development Platform Market Size (Value) by Regions (2018-2025)

11.2 Global Low-Code Development Platform Market Size (Value) by Type (2018-2025)

11.3 Global Low-Code Development Platform Market Size by Application (2018-2025)

12 Low-Code Development Platform Market Dynamics

12.1 Low-Code Development Platform Market Opportunities

12.2 Low-Code Development Platform Challenge and Risk

12.2.1 Competition from Opponents

12.2.2 Downside Risks of Economy

12.3 Low-Code Development Platform Market Constraints and Threat

12.3.1 Threat from Substitute

12.3.2 Government Policy

12.3.3 Technology Risks

12.4 Low-Code Development Platform Market Driving Force

12.4.1 Growing Demand from Emerging Markets

12.4.2 Potential Application

13 Market Effect Factors Analysis

13.1 Technology Progress/Risk

13.1.1 Substitutes

13.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry

13.2 Consumer Needs Trend/Customer Preference

13.3 External Environmental Change

13.3.1 Economic Fluctuations

13.3.2 Other Risk Factors

Continued…..

