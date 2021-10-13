Massive Open Online Course Platforms Market Set for Rapid Growth During 2019 – 2024 | Pluralsight, Coursera, EDX, Iversity, Udacity, Linkedin, Futurelearn, Novoed, Udemy, Xuetangx, Alison, Edmodo, Edureka, Federica EU

Global Massive Open Online Course Platforms Market Growth Status and Outlook 2019-2024

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) Platforms market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

Massive open online courses are changing the world of education by providing free online courses for higher education, executive education, and employee development. These courses are provided by well-qualified lecturers from some of the most renowned institutes in the world. These courses provide virtual education to people from any corner of the world where there is accessibility to the internet. Massive open online courses are expected to complement the future of higher education in the world.The growing demand of reliable online learning technologies is the driving force of Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) market.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Pluralsight, Coursera, EDX, Iversity, Udacity, Linkedin, Futurelearn, Novoed, Udemy, Xuetangx, Alison, Edmodo, Edureka, Federica EU, Intellipaat, Jigsaw Academy, Kadenze, Khan Academy, Linkstreet Learning, Miriadax, My MOOC, Open2study, Simplilearn, Skillshare, Wiziq

This study considers the Massive Open Online Course Platforms value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

xMOOC Platforms

cMOOC Platforms

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

High Schools

Undergraduate

Postgraduate

Corporate

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) Platforms market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) Platforms market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) Platforms players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) Platforms with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) Platforms submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

2019-2024 Global Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) Platforms Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) Platforms by Players

4 Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) Platforms by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) Platforms Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Pluralsight

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) Platforms Product Offered

11.1.3 Pluralsight Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) Platforms Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Pluralsight News

11.2 Coursera

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) Platforms Product Offered

11.2.3 Coursera Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) Platforms Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Coursera News

11.3 EDX

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) Platforms Product Offered

11.3.3 EDX Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) Platforms Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 EDX News

11.4 Iversity

