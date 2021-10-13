Medical Vacuum Systems Market is Anticipated to Witness a Promising CAGR of 7.1% During Forecast to 2023

Market Overview:

Market Research Future (MRFR) announces the publication of its research report – Global Medical Vacuum Systems Market, 2018–2023. The global medical vacuum systems market held a market value of USD 1,030.5 million in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% over the forecast period. Factors characterizing the market growth are the worldwide rising number of surgical and diagnostic imaging procedures, technological advancements in vacuum equipment, and the presence of regulatory frameworks mandating the use of vacuum systems in the healthcare settings coupled with rising adoption of medical vacuum systems.

Key Players:

Few of the leading players in the global medical vacuum systems market are

Olympus Corporation

Atlas Copco AB

ZOLL Medical Corporation

Integra Biosciences AG

Ohio Medical Corporation

Precision Medical

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Busch Holding GmbH

Medela Holding AG

BeaconMedæs

And More

Segmentation:

The global medical vacuum systems market has been segmented into product, technology, application, end user, and region.

By product, the market has been segmented into standalone vacuum systems, centralized vacuum systems, portable and compact vacuum systems, and accessories.

On the basis of technology, the market has been divided into dry claw vacuum pump technology, dry rotary vane technology, oil-sealed rotary vane technology, oil-sealed liquid ring technology, and water-sealed liquid ring technology.

Based on application, the market has been categorized into therapeutic applications, diagnostic, research, and pharmaceutical, and biotechnology manufacturing.

By end user, the market has been categorized into hospitals, clinics, and surgery centers, pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, diagnostic laboratories, and research and academic institutes.

Regional Analysis:

The global medical vacuum systems market has been segmented by region into the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. On a regional basis, the Americas is expected to command the global medical vacuum systems market. This is attributed to the presence of key market participants (Olympus Corporation, ZOLL Medical Corporation, Ohio Medical Corporation, Precision Medical, Inc.) and sophisticated healthcare infrastructure, implementation of regulatory norms for cleanroom maintenance, manufacturing guidelines, and surgical protocols, rising number of target surgical procedures, increasing end user base, and growth in healthcare expenditure in the US and Canada.

Burgeoning medical device sector in the UK, Germany, and France and the presence of various medical vacuum equipment associations such as European Industrial Gases Association (EIGA), Association of Vacuum Equipment Manufacturers (AVEM), and European Association of Manufacturers of Compressors, Vacuum Pumps are expected to support the second-largest position of Europe in the global market.

Asia-Pacific is likely to witness the fastest market growth during the forecast period due to growing aging population coupled with the rising burden of chronic diseases, increasing per capita spending on healthcare, and rising adoption of medical vacuum equipment in healthcare facilities. For instance, as per data published by the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2016, 40.5 million (71% of total deaths), were happened due to non-communicable diseases (NCDs) worldwide and more than three quarters of NCD deaths — 31.5 million occurred in low- and middle-income countries with around 46% of deaths occurring below the age of 70 in these countries.

