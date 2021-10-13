Mobile Gaming Market Global Development, Demand, Growth Analysis, Key Findings and Forecast to 2023

Mobile Gaming Market Research Report 2018 Global Industry Size, Growth Factor, Future Trends, Share, And Key Country Analysis 2018″ is latest market research report on Mobile Gaming Industry Research Report, which provides comprehensive information on Global Mobile Gaming Market Research Report by Type (Action or Adventure, Casino, Sports & Role Playing, and Strategy and Brain), by Platform (Android, iOS, Windows), by Device (Personal Digital Assistance, Smartphones, Tablets) by Global Forecast till 2023

Market Highlights

As per Market Research Future’s studies, the global mobile gaming market is rising at an exponential rate in this age of digitalization. It has grown from the smallest segment to a multi-billion-dollar industry. Half of the global video game revenue is generated from mobile gaming and are the fastest growing source of income in the video game industry. With easy access to smartphones and tablets; the global Mobile Gaming Market has seen tremendous growth. With the continuously evolving technology such as cloud, sensor technology and augmented & virtual reality and blockchain has created massive demand for the mobile gaming market as they provide an improved gaming experience to the users with realistic visuals. There are mobile games that depend on real-time data along with augmented reality and use GPS technology to access satellite positioning for obtaining the player’s location and show their geographical topographies into the games.

The global mobile gaming market is driven by rising smartphone and tablet purchases, change in consumer habits related to mobile devices, and the rapidly growing smartphone gaming community globally. Easy access and affordability of 3G/4G internet globally has also made mobile games more accessible to most of the population. Technological advancements in the gaming world also drive the market ahead due to more user-friendly and engaging games brought into the trend, raising demand. The factors affecting market growth are making a stable business model and maintenance of the quality of the games.

Key Players

The major players in the market of mobile gaming are Apple, Inc. (US), Google (US), Activision Blizzard, Inc. (US), Electronic Arts Inc. (US), MocoSpace (US). Glu Mobile Inc (US) Sony Corporation (Japan), Nintendo Co. Ltd. (Japan Tencent Holdings Ltd. (China),), Ubisoft Entertainment SA (France), and Gameloft SE (France).

Other players include Niantic (US), King Digital Entertainment (US), Jam City (US), Machine Zone (US), Supercell (Finland), Rovio (Finland), NetEase (China), Netmarble (South Korea), Playrix (Russia), and Miniclip (Switzerland).

Segmental Analysis

The global mobile gaming market is segmented on the type, device, platform, and region. Based on the type, the market is segmented into strategy & brain, action/adventure, casino, role-playing games and sport, and others. Based on device, the global mobile gaming market is segmented into smartphones, tablets, Personal Digital Assistant (PDAs), and others. Based on the platform, the market is segmented into iOS, Android, and Windows. By region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the rest of the world.

Regional Analysis

APAC Region Leading the Global Mobile Gaming Market Followed By North America, Both To Show Significant Growth In The Forecast Period Of 2018-2023

The Asia Pacific is the largest and fastest growing market for mobile gaming globally, due to the merge between entertainment and computing communications. A significant factor is also the rapid digitalization of lifestyles in the middle-class population. The number of smartphone users is overgrowing in India and China, subsequently increasing the mobile gaming market. Japan has the highest in-game paying population, so the revenue generation is highest globally, followed by China and North America. Other factors affecting the market steady GDP gains, rising income levels, growing employment opportunities, development in 3G-4G technology and cellular market.

North America is the second-largest region of the mobile gaming market, both in terms of players and payers, and significant growth is estimated in the mobile gaming market from this region in the forecast period. The European market is expected to show moderate growth due to the unwillingness of the population to pay for in-game purchases.

Industry Updates

In June 2018, Sony planned to improve its exclusive PlayStation 4 console games at par with mobile games, as per the useful information they had, about what consumers want and how they play mobile games. Furthermore, this information becomes essential to improve the features and add content for upcoming games.

