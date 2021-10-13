Mobile Robotics Market to witness Massive Growth and Demand during the forecast period 2018-2025

A mobile robot is an automatic machine that is capable of locomotion. Localization, perception, mapping, navigation, and locomotion are the principal activities of the mobile robot.Mobile robotics market is majorly driven by the factors such as development in the autonomous technology, growing demand for the automatic equipment from aerospace and defense industry and growth of automation in the manufacturing industry whereas high price and maintenance are some of the restraints of the mobile robotics market.

The Global Mobile Robotics Market Report is a specialized and in-depth study of the mobile robots in robotics industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global mobile robotics market with detailed market segmentation by type, components, end-users and geography. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Some of the key players influencing the market are Aethon, iRobot Corporation, OMRON Adept Technologies, Amazon Robotics, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Gecko Systems Intl. Corporation, Mobile Industrial robots, Clearpath Robotics, KUKA AG, and Bluefin Robotics Corporation among others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global mobile robotics market based on type, components and end-users. Based on Type the market is segmented into UGV, UAV and UUV. On the basis of Components the market is categorized into Hardware and Software. While by End-users the market is segmented into Industrial, Aerospace and Defense, Mining, Agriculture, Logistics and Warehouse, Medical and Healthcare

It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall mobile robotics market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 16 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Table of Contents

Introduction Key Takeaways Mobile Robotics Market Landscape Market – Key Industry Dynamics Mobile Robotics Market Analysis- Global Analysis Mobile Robotics Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2025 – Type Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2025 – Components Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2025 – End-Users Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2025 – Geographical Analysis Industry Landscape Competitive Landscape Mobile Robotics Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

