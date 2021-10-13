Non-fused Switch Disconnectors Market Growth by 2027 – Lead by ABB Asea Brown Boveri, Eaton, General Electric, Havells India, Legrand and Littelfuse

Non-fused switch disconnectors are disconnect switches or isolate switches designed to de-energize part of the circuit for service and maintenance purposes. Unlike fused switch disconnectors, these switches use rotary or knife-blade disconnect to break the circuit, instead of a fuse. Non-fused switch disconnectors are a safety measure and not a regular part of the circuit and are used to isolate circuit breakers, transmission lines, and transformers for maintenance.

The global non-fused switch disconnectors market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as rapid industrialization and urbanization coupled with rising safety concerns. The non-fused switch disconnectors market is, however, negatively influenced by the volatile prices of the raw materials. On the other hand, expansion of transmission and distribution networks in the developing countries showcase symbolic growth opportunities for the major players in the non-fused switch disconnectors market during the forecast period.

Top Leading Market Players:

1. ABB Asea Brown Boveri Ltd

2. Eaton Corporation

3. General Electric

4. Havells India Ltd.

5. Legrand Pvt Ltd

6. Littelfuse, Inc.

7. Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

8. Schneider Electric

9. Siemens AG

10. WEG Equipamentos Elétricos S.A

The global non-fused switch disconnectors market is segmented on the basis of voltage, phase, and end-use. Based on voltage, the market is segmented as low, medium, and high. On the basis of the phase, the market is segmented as single and three. The market on the basis of the end-use is classified as residential, commercial, and industrial.

Key Benefits-

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and trends) influencing the growth of the global Non-fused Switch Disconnectors Market.

To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (Latin America and the Middle East & Africa).

The report assists in determining and analyzing the Key market players’ portfolios with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key developments in past five years and helps in constructing strategies to gain competitive advantage. The market payers from Non-fused Switch Disconnectors Market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Non-fused Switch Disconnectors in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the Non-fused Switch Disconnectors market.

The Non-fused Switch Disconnectors Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 18 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

