Radio Frequency Integrated Circuit Market Emerging Trends and Competitive Landscape Forecast To 2027- Analog Devices, Broadcom, Infineon Technologies

Radio frequency integrated circuit is the elementary unit for connectivity components, which facilitate long-range connectivities such as LTE networks, and short-range connectivities such as Wi-Fi and Bluetooth in the computing devices. These integrated circuits have become one of the most integral components in the wireless infrastructure owing to their high operating frequencies and reliability. The chips are widely utilized in manufacturing components such as transceivers, power amplifiers, Bluetooth chips, Wi-Fi chips, NFC, and others.

The key factor that is driving the growth of the radio frequency integrated circuit market is the increase in the demand for RFICs in consumer electronics, automotive, and telecommunications industry. Further, the rising demand for high-speed wireless network fuel the demand for these circuits.

Some of the Major Players In Radio Frequency Integrated Circuit Market:

Analog Devices, Inc.

Broadcom Inc.

Infineon Technologies AG

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

QUALCOMM Incorporated

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc.

STMicroelectronics

Texas Instruments Incorporated

The global Radio frequency integrated circuit market is segmented on the basis of product type and vertical. Based on product type, the market is segmented as transceivers, power amplifier, wireless chips, bluetooth chips, and others. Further, based on vertical, the market is divided into consumer electronics, IT and telecommunication, media and broadcasting, automotive, and others.

