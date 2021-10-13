Radio Frequency Integrated Circuit Market Outlook to 2027 – Analog Devices, Broadcom, Infineon Technologies AG, NXP Semiconductors N.V., QUALCOMM Incorporated, Samsung Electronics, Silicon Laboratories and Skyworks Solutions

Radio frequency integrated circuit is the elementary unit for connectivity components, which facilitate long-range connectivities such as LTE networks, and short-range connectivities such as Wi-Fi and Bluetooth in the computing devices. These integrated circuits have become one of the most integral components in the wireless infrastructure owing to their high operating frequencies and reliability. The chips are widely utilized in manufacturing components such as transceivers, power amplifiers, Bluetooth chips, Wi-Fi chips, NFC, and others.

The key factor that is driving the growth of the radio frequency integrated circuit market is the increase in the demand for RFICs in consumer electronics, automotive, and telecommunications industry. Further, the rising demand for high-speed wireless network fuel the demand for these circuits.

The global Radio frequency integrated circuit market is segmented on the basis of product type and vertical. Based on product type, the market is segmented as transceivers, power amplifier, wireless chips, bluetooth chips, and others. Further, based on vertical, the market is divided into consumer electronics, IT and telecommunication, media and broadcasting, automotive, and others.

Top Leading Market Players:

1.Analog Devices, Inc.

2.Broadcom Inc.

3.Infineon Technologies AG

4.NXP Semiconductors N.V.

5.QUALCOMM Incorporated

6.Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

7.Silicon Laboratories, Inc.

8.Skyworks Solutions, Inc.

9.STMicroelectronics

10.Texas Instruments Incorporated

As leading companies in Radio Frequency Integrated Circuit Market continues to broaden their addressable market, by expanding its current product portfolio, diversifying its client base, and developing new applications and markets, all the prominent players faces an increasing level of competition, both from start-ups as well the leading global technology and industrial companies in the world. Various companies in the value chain are acquiring other local players and operating through joint ventures with retailers in the market to maintain their position in market and provide efficient solutions to its customers.

The Radio Frequency Integrated Circuit Market report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. Further, the report also covers key players profiling with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.

The Radio Frequency Integrated Circuit Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

