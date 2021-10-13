Retail Assortment Management Applications Market Increasing Demand with Leading key players: IBM, SAS, 7thonline, TXT e-solutions, Periscope, Oracle, JDA Software, BOARD International, JustEnough, RELEX Solutions

Global Retail Assortment Management Applications Market Growth Status and Outlook 2019-2024

The market for retail assortment management applications (RAMAs) is composed of multichannel retail companies (that is, retailers with stores as well as online and mobile channels) seeking assortment management applications that address business-critical merchandising business processes. Specifically included are Tier 1 general retailers (those with annual retail revenue greater than $3 billion) as well as apparel and specialty top-tier retailers (those with greater than $1 to $3 billion annual retail revenue). There are more than 250 global retailers operating in this market. RAMA products support activities and business processes that are critical to the fulfillment of customers’ needs.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Retail Assortment Management Applications market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: IBM, SAS, 7thonline, TXT e-solutions, Periscope, Oracle, JDA Software, BOARD International, JustEnough, RELEX Solutions, Logility, o9 Solutions, Celect, Infor, SAP, Softvision

This study considers the Retail Assortment Management Applications value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Web Services APIs

Thin Client Applications

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Stores

Online

Mobile Channels

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Retail Assortment Management Applications market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Retail Assortment Management Applications market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Retail Assortment Management Applications players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Retail Assortment Management Applications with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Retail Assortment Management Applications submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

2019-2024 Global Retail Assortment Management Applications Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Retail Assortment Management Applications by Players

4 Retail Assortment Management Applications by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Retail Assortment Management Applications Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 IBM

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Retail Assortment Management Applications Product Offered

11.1.3 IBM Retail Assortment Management Applications Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 IBM News

11.2 SAS

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Retail Assortment Management Applications Product Offered

11.2.3 SAS Retail Assortment Management Applications Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 SAS News

11.3 7thonline

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Retail Assortment Management Applications Product Offered

11.3.3 7thonline Retail Assortment Management Applications Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 7thonline News

11.4 TXT e-solutions

