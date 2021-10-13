Robotics in Paper, Printing, and Publishing Industry 2017: Global Market by Key Players – ABB, FANUC, KION Group, Midea, Mitsubishi

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Research Report On -“Robotics Market in Paper, Printing, and Publishing – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2017 – 2022”

Posted via Industry Today. Follow us on Twitter @IndustryToday

Robotics Market in Paper, Printing, and Publishing Industry 2017

The global robotics market in the paper, printing, and publishing industry includes robot applications in material handling and logistics, and industry-specific applications such as debailing, labeling, and wraprolling. Robots are used in the production of paper and paper products such as tissue paper and gift wrapping paper among others. In printing and publishing applications, robots are used to print and publish newspapers, greeting cards, books, and other materials, and support related activities such as bookbinding.

The analysts forecast the global robotics market in paper, printing, and publishing industry to grow at a CAGR of 15.04% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global robotics market in paper, printing, and publishing industry for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

Request Free Sample Report @

https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2625025-global-robotics-market-in-paper-printing-and-publishing-industry-2017-2021

The report, Global Robotics Market in Paper, Printing, and Publishing Industry 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• ABB

• FANUC

• KION Group

• Midea

• Mitsubishi

Other prominent vendors

• BA systemes

• Blue ocean robotics

• Kawasaki Heavy Industries

• Oceaneering

• Yaskawa