Software Defined Data Center (SDDC) Market registering a CAGR of 32% during the period 2016-2022

Software Defined Data Center Market (SDDC Market) is expected to garner $139 billion by 2022, registering a CAGR of 32% during the period 2016-2022. SDDC is a facility where all data center resources that include storage, networking, and computer are virtualized and delivered as a service. It leverages deployment, monitoring, and management of data center resources through automated software. Exponential growth of big data, increased demand for streamlined & automated data center operations, and cost efficiency has resulted in increased SDDC adoption, globally. On the contrary, factors that restrain the market expansion in certain regions include possibility of security threats and integration complexity.

Get Sample Copy of “Software Defined Data Center (SDDC) Market” Report @ www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/AMR00012778

SDDCs are rapidly gaining significance among enterprises, owing to their unmatched benefits such as streamlined and automated data center operations. They are provided on a lease basis to end users for storing crucial information that can be remotely accessed. It further eliminates the need to establish own datacenter, which requires huge investment. Therefore, the increase in adoption of SDDC across industries such as government & BFSI, retail, telecom & IT, and healthcare fuels the market growth as it is a cost-effective solution to get automated data center operations with improved security. However, data security threat is one of the key restraints that hampers the growth. In addition, huge demand for dynamic connectivity, primarily in emerging economies, is likely to provide greater opportunities to the market players.

The world SDDC market is segmented on the basis of network solutions, services, end user, industry vertical, and geography. The network solutions segment is categorized into software-defined compute (SDC), software-defined networking (SDN), and software-defined storage (SDS). The market is further bifurcated by services into consulting & assessment service; integration, deployment & migration service; and managed service. The end user segment covers large-scale, medium-scale, and small-scale enterprises. Moreover, SDDCs are adopted across various industry verticals such as telecom & IT, retail, healthcare, government & BFSI, manufacturing and others (education & media & entertainment, utilities, and transportation). Based on geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. In 2014, North America accounted for the largest market share in the world SDDC market.

The SDDC market in the Asia-Pacific accounted for around 20% share of the overall SDDC market in 2014 and is estimated to grow at a fastest CAGR of 35.8% during the forecast period. Exponential big data growth and scalability & cost-effectiveness are expected to foster the adoption of SDDC in the Asia-Pacific region. Furthermore, North America comprises the U.S., Mexico, and Canada, whereas Europe is further divided into UK, Germany, France, and rest of Europe. The countries covered under the Asia-Pacific region are India, Japan, Australia, Singapore, and rest of Asia-Pacific. LAMEA includes Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The major companies profiled in the report include Microsoft Corporation, VMware, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Dell Software, Inc., HP Development Company, L.P., Citrix Systems, Inc., International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Inc., and SAP SE.

Avail Discount at www.premiummarketinsights.com/discount/AMR00012778

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The SDDC market is segmented on the basis of network solution, service, end user, industry vertical, and geography.

BY NETWORK SOLUTION

Software-defined Compute (SDC)

Software-defined Network (SDN)

Software-defined Storage (SDS)

BY SERVICE

Consulting & Assessment Services

Integration, Deployment, and Migration Service

Managed Services

BY END-USER

Large-scale Enterprise

Medium-scale Enterprise

Small-scale Enterprise

BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL

Telecom & IT

Retail

Healthcare

Government & BFSI

Manufacturing

Others

Place Direct Purchase order for complete Report at www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/AMR00012778

About Premium Market Insights:

Premium Market Insights is a one-stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers.

Contact Info:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Email: [email protected]

Organization: Premium Market Insights

Phone: +1-646-491-9876