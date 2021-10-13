Space Electronics Market 2019 Global Analysis, Market Size, Applications Overview, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies and Forecast To 2023

Global Space Electronics Market Research Report Covers Historical Market Trends, Current Market Dynamics, Market Valuation by Segmentation as Well as Region, Country-level Analysis for Every Segment, Key Player’s Market Share Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Supply Chain Analysis.

Space Electronics Market Research Report 2019 published By Market Research Future, provides information on Global Space Electronics Industry Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Opportunity Assessment with Regional Analysis and Segmentation By Platform (Satellites & Launch Vehicles), Component (Optoelectronics & Integrated Circuits), Subsystem (Structural & Telemetry), Product (Hardened & Tolerant) & Region — Global Forecast till 2023

The global space electronics market is estimated to register a CAGR of nearly 6.53% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2023.

Market Scenario

Space technology is witnessing a silent revolution. The transformation of the space industry is largely driven by innovations in launch and satellite manufacturing technology. In the coming years, it is expected that the majority of the key space electronics providers will widen their product portfolios and enhance their partner networks globally.

The supply chain of the global space electronics market comprises raw material suppliers, electronic component manufacturers, subsystem manufacturers, spacecraft manufacturers, and space agencies or launch service providers. The key space electronic component manufacturers are BAE Systems, Cobham PLC, Honeywell International Inc., Microsemi Corporation, and Texas Instruments Incorporated. The development of low-cost electronics, regional expansion, and mergers & acquisitions are the key strategies adopted by the major players to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Key Players

The key players in the global space electronics market are-

BAE Systems PLC (UK)

Cobham PLC (UK)

Heico Corporation (US)

Honeywell International Inc. (US)

Microsemi Corporation (US)

ON Semiconductor (US)

ST Microelectronics NV (Switzerland)

Texas Instruments (US)

Teledyne e2v (UK)

TT Electronics PLC (UK)

Xilinx Inc. (US)

Market Segmentation and Regional Analysis

Based on platform, the market has been divided into satellites, launch vehicles, and others. The satellites segment is expected to remain the largest segment of the global space electronics market during the forecast period. Increasing participation of commercial space companies in the satellite ecosystem, such as Space X, OneWeb Satellites, and Sky and Space Global Ltd, and the expected launch of more than 4,000 satellites between 2018 and 2023 are expected to propel the growth of the satellites segment in the years to come.

On the basis of component type, the space electronics market has been segmented into discrete semiconductors, optoelectronics, integrated circuits, and others. The integrated circuits segment is expected to be the largest during the forecast period. The increasing demand for small and lightweight electronics that consume less power is driving the growth of the integrated circuits segment of the global space electronics market.

By region, North America is expected to remain the largest space electronics market during the forecast period and is also expected to register the highest growth rate. The presence of NASA, the largest space agency in the world, in the US, along with the entry of commercial space companies, such as Space X, is propelling the growth of the regional market.

Europe and Asia-Pacific are also likely to offer lucrative growth opportunities to market players in the coming years. India, China, and Russia are expected to be the major growth contributors to the space electronics market in the years to come.

Key Insights

Market Sizing, Forecast, and Analysis: Detailed coverage of the market segment and sub-segments

Regional/Country Trends and Forecast: Detailed analysis of the market in North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America, along with key countries in each region

Market Dynamics Intelligence: Market drivers, opportunities, trends, restraints, Porter’s five forces, supply chain, and value chain analysis

Technology Trends, Regulatory Landscape, and Patent Analysis Outlook

Competitive Intelligence: Market share analysis, financial analysis, product benchmarking, and strategic developments including joint ventures, product launches, and mergers & acquisitions

Regional attractiveness and related growth opportunities

Research Methodology

The market values and forecast are derived using the MRFR research methodology, which includes secondary research, primary interviews, data triangulation and validation from an in-house data repository, and statistical modeling tools.

Primary Research

In this process, both the demand- and supply-side parties are interviewed to extract facts and insights about the market forecast, production, trends, and projected market growth. Industry stakeholders such as CEOs, VPs, directors, and marketing executives across the value chain are approached to obtain key information.

Secondary Research

In this process, data is collected from various secondary sources, including annual reports, SEC filings, journals, government associations, aerospace & defense magazines, white papers, corporate presentations, company websites, and paid databases, among others.

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Attractiveness Analysis

1.1.1. Global Space Electronics Market, by Platform

1.1.2. Global Space Electronics Market, by Component

1.1.3. Global Space Electronics Market, by Subsystem

1.1.4. Global Space Electronics Market, by Product

1.1.5. Global Space Electronics Market, by Region

2. Market Introduction

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Scope of the Study

2.3. Market Structure

2.4. Key Buying Criteria

2.5. Market Factor Indicator Analysis

3. Research Methodology

3.1. Research Process

3.2. Primary Research

3.3. Secondary Research

3.4. Market Size Estimation

3.5. Forecast Model

3.6. List of Assumptions

4. Market Insights

5. Market Dynamics

Continued………

List of Tables

Table 1 Global Space Electronics Market, by Region, 2018–2023

Table 2 North America: Space Electronics Market, by Country, 2018–2023

Table 3 Europe: Space Electronics Market, by Country, 2018–2023

Table 4 Asia-pacific: Space Electronics Market, by Country, 2018–2023

Table 5 Rest of the World: Space Electronics Market, by Region, 2018–2023

Table 6 Global Space Electronics Market Size, by Region, 2018–2023

Continued……..

List of Figures

Figure 1 Research Process of Mrfr

Figure 2 Top-down & Bottom-up Approaches

Figure 3 Market Dynamics

Figure 4 Impact Analysis: Market Drivers

Figure 5 Impact Analysis: Market Restraints

Figure 6 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Figure 7 Value Chain Analysis

Continued….

