Sperm Bank Market Outlook & Forecasts 2018 – 2027 | Industry Players: California Cryobank, Cryos, Fairfax Cryobank, European Sperm Bank, Baby Quest Cryobank, New England Cryogenic Center, Nordic Cryobank, ANDROCRYOS, Xytex, and Indian Spermtech

The sperm bank market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to increasing prevalence infertility, technological advancements human sperm storage, increased prevalence of women miscarriage and growing access to infertility treatment. Moreover, emergence of fertility tourism is expected to offer significant growth opportunities in the market during the forecast period.

Sperm bank is facility that does the function of collection, freezing and storage of sperms so that they can be used in future. Sperms are donated by men in case of possibility of fertility loss to the woman due treatment of cancer and infertility treatment. Sperm banks helps the women who are not able to achieve pregnancy, due to factors such as, physiological problems, widow, age, lesbian couples, also in case of assisted reproductive technology or in-vitro fertilization. Government healthcare bodies of various countries imposed strict regulations on the sperm bank.

The “Global Sperm bank Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the biotechnology industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of sperm bank market with detailed market segmentation by donor type, type of vials, service and geography. The global sperm bank market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading sperm bank market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global sperm bank market is segmented on the basis of donor type, type of vials and service. Based on donor type, the market is classified as ID disclosure donors, known donor, anonymous donor. Based on type of vials the market is categorized as intracervical insemination (ICI), intrauterine insemination (IUI), in-vitro fertilization (IVF). On the basis of service the sperm bank market is classified as donor screening (genetic screening), specimen storage, semen analysis and other services.

The report analyzes factors affecting sperm bank market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the sperm bank market in these regions.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global sperm bank market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The sperm bank market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

