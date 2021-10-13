Tissue Banking Market Precise Outlook, Emerging Trends and Forecast to 2027 | Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., CUSTOM BIOGENIC SYSTEMS., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., BioCision, Genzyme Corporation

A tissue bank is an establishment that collects and recovers human cadaver tissue for the purposes of medical research, education, and allograft transplantation. A tissue bank may also refer to a location where biomedical tissue is stored under cryogenic conditions, and is generally used in a more clinical sense. Tissue banking is giving a promising hope for treating various debilitating conditions such as neurological diseases, cardiovascular, cancer, diabetes mellitus and other autoimmune diseases. These banks help in the storage of various types of tissue samples such as skin, bone, cornea, heart valves, umbilical cord, and human soft tissues.

The report also includes the profiles of key tissue banking manufacturing companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies.

Some of the key players influencing the market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., CUSTOM BIOGENIC SYSTEMS., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., BioCision, Genzyme Corporation., EPL Archives., Brooks Automation, Inc., PHC Holdings Corporation, Bluechiip Limited, and BioKryo GmbH.

The market of tissue banking market is anticipated to grow with a significant rate in the coming years, owing to factors such as, increasing number of bio banks across the globe, advances in regenerative medicine and advances in the treatment of cell and tissue disorders are factors driving the growth of tissue banking market. On other hand the growing number of cord blood transplants surgeries, and increasing demand for blood-derived cell are expected to lucrative growth opportunities for the players operating in the market.

Tissue Banking Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecasts By Product (Equipment, Consumables, Media, and Accessories), By Application (Drug Discovery, Therapeutic, and Medical research), and Geography is a specialized and in-depth study of the medical device industry with a focus on the global market trend. The global tissue banking market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

The global tissue banking market is segmented on the basis of product, application, and end user. The product segment includes, equipment, consumables, media, and accessories. On the application basis market is segmented as, drug discovery, therapeutic, and medical research. Based on end user, the market is classified as, hospital, biotech companies, research and academics institutes, and other end user.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global tissue banking market based on product, application, and end user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall tissue banking market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

North America market accounts for comparatively higher revenue contribution to the global tissue banking market. Owing to increased donation of tissues due to rising awareness of preventive care measures, and presence of accredited tissue banks is expected to drive growth of the North America tissue banking market. On the other hand, the Asia Pacific is an emerging market for tissue banking and is expected to witness a high growth rate during the forecast period, with the majority of growth primarily driven due to increased investments by governments and non-government and corporate organizations, and of high number of private players are establish technological infrastructure of countries in this region.

The report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

