United States Wireless Power Transmission System Market Report 2018
In this report, the United States Wireless Power Transmission System market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. United States Wireless Power Transmission System market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Geographically, this report splits the United States market into seven regions:
The West
Southwest
The Middle Atlantic
New England
The South
The Midwest
with sales (volume), revenue (value), market share and growth rate of Wireless Power Transmission System in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast).
United States Wireless Power Transmission System market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Wireless Power Transmission System sales volume, price, revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including
Qualcomm, Inc.
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
TDK Corporation
Texas Instruments, Inc.
Nucurrent, Inc.
Powermat Technologies, Ltd.
Powerbyproxi, Ltd.
Witricity Corporation
Convenientpower Hk, Ltd.
Salcomp
Leggett & Platt, Inc
Energizer Holdings, Inc.
Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.
LG Electronics Inc
Texzon Technologies, Ltd.
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
By Technology
Inductive Coupling
Resonant Inductive Coupling
Capacitive Coupling
Others
By Range
Near Field
Far Field
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including
Consumer Electronics
Healthcare
Automotive
Industrial
Others
