Vehicle Tracking Systems Market Projected to Register 19.9% CAGR to 2025 | AT&T, Cartrack Holdings, Continental AG, Robert Bosch, Verizon Communications, Spireon, Geotab, Inseego, TomTom

Vehicle tracking systems are used for checking and controlling the vehicle development, utilizing GPS, mobiles, PCs, equipment interface, and other devices. The key factor that drives the growth of the global Vehicle Tracking Systems Market includes upsurge in adoption of smart transport solutions. Moreover, rise in fleet operations, especially in emerging markets, is expected to boost the revenue growth of the market during the forecast period. In addition, vehicle tracking systems ensure safety and security within transportation services, thereby increasing their demand. However, increase in choices pertaining to vehicle tracking systems creating market shifts is expected to hinder the market growth. Conversely, introduction of 5G technology and identification of new industry verticals are anticipated to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the growth of the market. The global Vehicle Tracking Systems Market is expected to reach $14,957.5 million by 2025, from $3,795.0 million in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 19.9% from 2018 to 2025.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012658827/sample

Key Players of Vehicle Tracking Systems Market:

– AT&T Inc.

– Cartrack Holdings Limited

– Continental AG

– Robert Bosch GmbH

– Verizon Communications Inc.

– Spireon, Inc.

– Geotab Inc.

– Inseego Corp.

– TomTom, Inc.

– Teletrac Navman US Ltd.

The Vehicle Tracking Systems Market is segmented based on type, vehicle type, application, industry vertical, and region. Based on type, the market is categorized into active and passive. By type of vehicle, it is divided into commercial vehicles and passenger vehicles. By application, it is fragmented into mobile tracking, cellular tracking, and satellite tracking. In terms of vertical industry it is segregated into transport & logistics, construction & manufacturing, aviation, retail, government, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the largest market for vehicle tracking systems during the forecast period.

Get Discount for This Report @https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012658827/discount

Key Benefits:

This study comprises the analytical depiction of the global Vehicle Tracking Systems (market along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets. The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to enable stakeholders gain a stronger foothold in the market. The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis. The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2017 to 2025 to highlight the financial competency of the market. Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

Table of Contents:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Market Overview

Chapter 4 Vehicle Tracking Systems Market, By Type

Chapter 5 Vehicle Tracking Systems Market, By Application

Chapter 6 Vehicle Tracking Systems Market, By End User

Chapter 7 Vehicle Tracking Systems Market, By Geography

Chapter 8 Company Profiles

Purchase This Report @ https://www.reportsweb.com/buy&RW00012658827/buy/5370

About ReportsWeb:

ReportsWeb.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]