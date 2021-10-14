5G Infrastructure Market Growing at Strapping CAGR to Reach Highest Revenue by 2027

The 5G infrastructure market is anticipated to witness high growth in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as increasing demands for high speed and broad network coverage for mobile data services. Furthermore, rising need for machine-to-machine communications for industrial applications and software implementation in communication network contribute to the growth of the global 5G infrastructure market. However, high initial capital expenditure for the deployment of network architecture model may hamper the growth of the 5G infrastructure market. Nonetheless, growing internet of things (IoT) technology would offer lucrative opportunities to the key players operating in the 5G infrastructure market during the forecast period.

5G Infrastructure Market report provide a thorough understanding of the cutting-edge competitive analysis of the emerging market trends along with the drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities in the Market to offer worthwhile insights and current scenario for making right decision. The report covers the prominent players in the market with detailed SWOT analysis, financial overview, and key developments of the products/services from the past three years. Moreover, the report also offers a 360º outlook of the market through the competitive landscape of the global industry player and helps the companies to garner revenue by understanding the strategic growth approaches.

Some of the major players operating in the market are Cisco Systems, Huawei Technologies, Intel Corporation, Marvell Technology Group, MediaTek, NEC Corporation, Qorvo, Qualcomm Technologies, Samsung and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

The global 5G infrastructure market is segmented on the basis of communication infrastructure, core network technology, chipset type, and application. By communication infrastructure, the market is segmented as Small Cell, Macro Cell, Radio Access Network (RAN), and Distributed Antenna System (DAS). Based on type, the market is segmented as Software-Defined Networking (SDN), Network Function Virtualization (NFV), Mobile Edge Computing (MEC), and Fog Computing (FC). On the basis of the chipset type, the market is segmented as Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC), Radio Frequency Integrated Circuit (RFIC), Millimeter Wave Technology Chips, and Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA). The market on the basis of the end user is classified as automotive, energy and utilities, healthcare, intelligent buildings and infrastructures, industrial and home automation, consumer electronics, public safety and surveillance, and others.

It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The 5G infrastructure market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

