A2P SMS Market Size, Status Segmentation, Demand, Growth, Trend, Opportunity and Forecast to 2025

Global A2P SMS market is expected to grow from US$ 44.12 Bn in 2017 to US$ 60.55 Bn by 2025 at a CAGR of 4.1% between 2018 and 2025. The ubiquitous nature of SMS ensuring maximum reach out to customers who stay even in the remotest areas has prompted marketers to switch to this communication channel. The steady inclination towards using SMS for marketing and other allied activities has been very effective and consequently been adopted by various industry verticals. Apart from that, SMS has also been adopted for security authentication purposes proving to be of high worth to BFSI vertical. High adoptions of A2P SMS have resulted in the revenues of A2P SMS crossing P2P SMS and prompting companies to launch innovative products and solutions in it.

Global A2P SMS Market report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. Further, the report also covers key players profiling with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.

Key Benefits-

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and trends) influencing the growth of the global A2P SMS Market.

To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (Latin America and the Middle East & Africa)

1. Anam Technlogies

2. CLX Communications AB

3. DIMOCO Europe GmbH

4. Infobip Ltd.

5. Trillian Group

6. tyntec Ltd.

7. Syniverse Technologies, LLC

8. Tanla Solutions Limited

9. TWILIO, INC.

10. Nexmo Inc.

The report aims to provide an overview of global A2P SMS market with detailed market segmentation. Also, it analyzes the current A2P SMS market scenario and forecasts the market till 2025. The report covers market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period. Furthermore, the report analyzes the competitive scenario, geographic trends, and opportunities in the markets with respect to all geographic regions. The report also includes the detailed company profiles of the key players in the market along with their market strategies. The report also provides PEST analysis of all five regions along with the SWOT analysis for all company profiled in the report.

Reason to Buy

– Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global A2P SMS Market

– Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

– The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global A2P SMS Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.

– Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

– Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

– Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

