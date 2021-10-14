Acrylic Sheet Market 2019

This report provides in depth study of “Acrylic Sheet Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Acrylic Sheet Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This report studies the global Acrylic Sheet market status and forecast, categorizes the global Acrylic Sheet market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

Poly(methyl methacrylate) (PMMA), also known as acrylic or acrylic glass as well as by the trade names Plexiglas, Acrylite, Lucite, and Perspex among several others (see below), is a transparent thermoplastic often used in sheet form as a lightweight or shatter-resistant alternative to glass.

Germany accounted for the largest share in terms of revenue and volume, on account of increased demand in numerous application segments. The recovery of the automotive and construction industries in the country is expected to drive the product demand over the forecast period.

The acrylic sheet industry in Germany is projected to witness growth to the tune of 4.1% over the forecast years, mainly on account of the increasing use of the product in visual communication and retail applications such as display trays, casings, and POS. The presence of Evonik Industries, the biggest manufacturer in the industry, is also expected to have positive impacts on the industry growth in the country.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Evonik

Mitsubishi Rayon

Altuglas (Arkema)

Polycasa

Plaskolite

Taixing Donchamp

Unigel Group

Donchamp

Jumei

Jiushixing

Guang Shun Plastic

Shen Chuen Acrylic

Raychung Acrylic

Asia Poly

Elastin

GARY Acrylic Xishun

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Cell Cast

Extruded

Continuous Cast

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Architecture & Construction

Furniture & Design

Automotive & Transportation

Visual Communication & Retail

Electronics & Energy

Medical

Sanitary

Others

Key Stakeholders

Acrylic Sheet Manufacturers

Acrylic Sheet Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Acrylic Sheet Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

