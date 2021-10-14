Advanced Traffic Management for Smart Cities Market to Witness Robust Expansion Throughout the Forecast Period 2019 – 2024 | Alphabet, Cisco Systems, Cubic, Econolite, Ericsson, IBM, INRIX, Kapsch TrafficCom, Microsoft, Q-Free, Rapid Flow Technologies, Siemens

Global Advanced Traffic Management for Smart Cities Market Growth Status and Outlook 2019-2024

Considering the physical and financial limitations around building additional roads, cities must use new strategies and technologies to improve traffic conditions. Advanced traffic management systems (ATMSs) such as adaptive traffic control (ATC) are enabling greater efficiencies in the traffic management ecosystem and can help integrate the expected growth in vehicle populations without overwhelming existing infrastructure. ATMSs are also enabling the development of smart intersections, which are emerging as one of the most important data-driven backbones needed for solving core city challenges.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Advanced Traffic Management for Smart Cities market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Alphabet, Cisco Systems, Cubic, Econolite, Ericsson, IBM, INRIX, Kapsch TrafficCom, Microsoft, Q-Free, Rapid Flow Technologies, Siemens, Verizon Communications

This study considers the Advanced Traffic Management for Smart Cities value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Hardware

Software

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) Companies

Automotive and Mobility Companies

IT, Networking, and Telecoms Companies

Government Agencies

Investor Community

Others

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Advanced Traffic Management for Smart Cities market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Advanced Traffic Management for Smart Cities market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Advanced Traffic Management for Smart Cities players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Advanced Traffic Management for Smart Cities with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Advanced Traffic Management for Smart Cities submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

2019-2024 Global Advanced Traffic Management for Smart Cities Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Advanced Traffic Management for Smart Cities by Players

4 Advanced Traffic Management for Smart Cities by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Advanced Traffic Management for Smart Cities Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Alphabet

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Advanced Traffic Management for Smart Cities Product Offered

11.1.3 Alphabet Advanced Traffic Management for Smart Cities Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Alphabet News

11.2 Cisco Systems

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Advanced Traffic Management for Smart Cities Product Offered

11.2.3 Cisco Systems Advanced Traffic Management for Smart Cities Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Cisco Systems News

11.3 Cubic

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Advanced Traffic Management for Smart Cities Product Offered

11.3.3 Cubic Advanced Traffic Management for Smart Cities Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Cubic News

11.4 Econolite

