Air Quality Monitoring Software Market – Global Industry Analysis By Development, Size, Share And Demand Forecast From 2017 to 2025

The Global Air Quality Monitoring Software Market was valued at USD 372.01 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 685.08 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.02% from 2017 to 2025.

An Air Quality Monitoring Software is a system that measures the level of common air pollutants. Softwares are available for both indoor and outdoor settings. Benefits of includes – reduced pollution, reduced maintenance cost, highly reliable, real time data accuracy, time and location-based trend analysis, easy to use data gathering tools, low cost implementation.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Rising industrial sector to drive the need for air quality monitoring

1.2 Increasing initiatives for the development of environment-friendly industries

1.3 Advancements in the field of air pollution monitoring

1.4 High public awareness related to healthcare and environmental implications of air pollution

1.5 Government regulations for effective air pollution monitoring and control

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Ineffective implementation of pollution control reforms

2.2 Availability of alternatives and adoption of renewable sources of energy

2.3 Costly products

Market Segmentation:

The Global Air Quality Monitoring Software Market is segmented on the type, end user, and region.

1. Type:

1.1 Indoor Air Quality Monitoring Software

1.2 Outdoor Air Quality Monitoring Software

2. By End User:

2.1 Commercial Bodies

2.2 Industries

2.3 Government Agencies and Research Institutes

2.4 Urban Air Quality Monitoring Agencies

2.5 Others

3. By Region:

3.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

3.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

3.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

3.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

3.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Cambridge Environmental Research Consultants Ltd

2. Kisters AG

3. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

4. Horiba, Ltd.

5. Lakes Environmental Software

6. Brüel & Kjær Sound & Vibration Measurement A/S

7. IPS Meteostar, Inc.

8. Environnement S.A

9. 3M Company

10. Robert Bosch GmbH

11. Aeroqual Limited

12. OPSIS AB

13. Air Monitors Ltd

14. Lumasense Technologies, Inc.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

Research study on the Global Air Quality Monitoring Software Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

