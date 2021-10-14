Air Traffic Control Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2027 – ADACEL TECHNOLOGIES, BAE Systems, HARRIS, HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL, INDRA SISTEMAS, LEONARDO, LOCKHEED MARTIN, NORTHROP GRUMMAN

This market research report provides a big picture on “Air Traffic Control Market”, on a Global basis, offering a forecast and statistic in terms of revenue during the forecast period. The report covers a descriptive analysis with detailed segmentation, complete research and development history, latest news and press releases. Furthermore, the study explains the future opportunities and a sketch of key players involved in the “Air Traffic Control Market’s hike in terms of revenue.

The “Global Air Traffic Control Market Analysis to 2027″ is a specialized and in-depth study of the air traffic control industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of air traffic control market with detailed market segmentation by component, center, end-user, application and geography. The global air traffic control market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading air traffic control market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the air traffic control market.

With the increasing number of airports, the need for efficient airport traffic management solutions is also growing. Due to the growing number of airplanes, airport management authorities have started to deploy air traffic management solutions to manage air traffic efficiently. The increasing number of airports, modernization of air traffic management infrastructure are the major factors that are expected to drive the growth of air traffic control market. Asia Pacific air traffic control market is expected to grow owing to the increase in the construction of new airports in the region.

Companies Mentioned:- ADACEL TECHNOLOGIES, BAE Systems, HARRIS, HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL, INDRA SISTEMAS, LEONARDO, LOCKHEED MARTIN, NORTHROP GRUMMAN

Increasing, investments in airports, modernization of airports, and increasing adoption of airport management systems by airports to efficiently manage the traffic are the major factors that are expected to drive the growth of air traffic control market. However, the high cost of solutions and stringent rules and regulations are the major factors that are expected to slow down the growth of this market. The advent of satellite-based ATC is creating opportunities for the companies operating in the air traffic control market to provide technologically advanced solutions and gain a broader customer base.

The global air traffic control market is segmented on the basis of component, center, end-user, and application. Based on component, the market is hardware and software. On the basis of the center, the market is segmented as Air Traffic Control Tower (ATCT), Air Traffic Control System Command Center (ATCSCC), Air Route Traffic Control Center (ARTCC), Flight Service Station (FSS), and Terminal Radar Approach Control (TRACN). On the basis of application the market is segmented as Communication, Navigation, Surveillance, and Automation. Based on the end-user, the market is segmented in to defense and commercial.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global air traffic control market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The air traffic control market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting air traffic control market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the air traffic control market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the air traffic control market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Air traffic control market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Air traffic control in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the air traffic control market.

The report also includes the profiles of key air traffic control companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

