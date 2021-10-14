Animal Feed Market 2019

This report provides in depth study of “Animal Feed Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Animal Feed Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This report studies the global market size of Animal Feed in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Animal Feed in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Animal Feed market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Animal feed is food given to domestic animals in the course of animal husbandry. There are three basic types:compound feed, fodder and forage.

The feed industry is a major economical component of many countries. According to the AFIA (American Feed Industry Association), an average of $20 billion is annually spent on feed ingredients. The feed industry is also the largest purchaser of corn and soybean meal.

The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Animal Feed market based on company, product type, application and key regions.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of Animal Feed include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers.

The key manufacturers in the Animal Feed include

Archer Daniels Midland

BASF

Charoen Pokphand Foods

Cargill

DuPont

Land O’Lakes

Royal DSM

Nutreco N.V.

Country Bird Holdings

Alltech Inc.

Market size split by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Market Size Split by Type

Compound Feed

Fodder

Forage

Market Size Split by Application

Poultry

Swine

Ruminant

Aquaculture

Key Stakeholders

Animal Feed Manufacturers

Animal Feed Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Animal Feed Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

