Artificial Sweetener Market – Global Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecast up to 2023

The artificial sweetener is a major additive in food & beverage products. In food & beverage, artificial sweetener is mainly classified into aspartame, acesulfame, saccharin, sucralose, cylamate, and others. It provides a sweet taste and low calories to the products turning them into sugar-free products.

Research Methodology

The artificial sweetener market has been analyzed by utilizing the optimum combination of secondary sources and in-house methodology along with an irreplaceable blend of primary insights. The real-time assessment of the market is an integral part of our market sizing and forecasting methodology. Our industry experts and panel of primary participants have helped in compiling relevant aspects with realistic parametric estimations for a comprehensive study. The participation share of different categories of primary participants is given below:

Key Market Insights

Artificial sweetener is widely utilized in the food & beverages industry in various sugar-free soda, chewing gums, chocolates, ice cream, baked goods, and others. It imparts much more sweetness in these products than sugar. It also keeps the calories low helping the consumers to consume these products without feeling guilty about putting on. The food & beverage segment is growing fast as the demand for sugar-free beverages and sugar-free eatables is increasing owing to the spreading of awareness related to healthy eating and growing health concerns.

Currently, Asia Pacific dominates the market and is expected to grow potentially during the forecast period due to intense demand from various application segments and increasing number of diabetic and obese people. North America is likely to remain as a key region owing to the significant contribution from the US. Few of the prominent key players in the global artificial sweetener market are Cargill, ROQUETTE, AJINOMOTO, Ingredion, and Hermes Sweeteners.

Types:

o Aspartame

o Acesulfame

o Saccharin

o Sucralose

o Cylamate

o Others

Applications:

o Food & Beverage

o Pharmaceuticals

o Direct Sales

o Others

Geography:

o Asia Pacific

o North America

o Europe

