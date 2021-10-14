The report aims to provide an overview of global automated parcel delivery terminals market with detailed market segmentation. Also, it analyzes the current automated parcel delivery terminals market scenario and forecasts the market till 2025. The report covers market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period. Furthermore, the report analyzes the competitive scenario, geographic trends, and opportunities in the markets with respect to all geographic regions. The report also includes the detailed company profiles of the key players in the market along with their market strategies. The report also provide PEST along with the SWOT analysis for all company profiled in the automated parcel delivery terminals market report.

Global automated parcel delivery terminals market is expected to grow from US$ 799.0 million in 2017 to US$ 1973.4 million by 2025 at a CAGR of 12.0% between 2018 and 2025.

The automated parcel delivery terminals market is at its growing phase in certain countries and at infant stage in some developing countries. Also, certain countries in Europe such as Germany, the market has achieved its maturity stage. The market is further expected to flourish in developing countries with increasing government support for automation and digitalization. One of the key factor propelling the market growth for automated parcel delivery terminals is the constant rise in the growth of online buyers and diminishing brick and mortar retail stores. Further, the rising number of SMEs into e-commerce is also bolstering the growth of the market.

The key players influencing the market are:

1. Bell and Howell, LLC

2. Cleveron AS

3. Engy Group

4. ByBox Holdings Ltd.

5. InPost S.A.

6. KEBA AG

7. Neopost Group

8. Smartbox Ecommerce Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

9. TZ Ltd.

10. Winnsen Industry Co., Ltd. among others.

This report contains:

Market sizing for the global automated parcel delivery terminals Market.

Compare major automated parcel delivery terminals providers strategies and approaches to the challenges they face

Analysis of the effects deglobalisation trends may have for automated parcel delivery terminals providers

Profiles of major automated parcel delivery terminals providers

5-year CAGR forecasts for logistics-intensive vertical sectors

The automated parcel delivery terminals market report focuses on an in-depth segmentation of this market based by deployment and service providers. The geographic segmentation of the report covers five major regions including; North Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SA). The regional market has been further bifurcated by respective countries. By service providers, retail/e-commerce accounted for the largest share of the automated parcel delivery terminals market in 2017; whereas APAC region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Europe is one of the prominent regions in automated parcel delivery terminals market which is contributing highest revenue globally due to immense government support for the deployment of parcel lockers in several European countries. Rapidly growing economies in Asia-Pacific (APAC) with significant growth in adoption of automation is also propelling the market for automated parcel delivery terminals. Also, the APAC region is expected to grow with highest CAGR during the forecast period, with China contributing the major share. Several global and well as local companies are making huge investment in China. Such as Hive has planned to install 90,000 parcel delivery terminals by the end of 2017 in order to meet transaction of 5 Mn parcels on regular basis, reaching almost two-third of the market together in Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, and Shenzhen.

Key Benefits

This report provides a detailed study of market trends and forecast from 2019 to 2027, which assist to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

In-depth coverage of the global market that includes drivers, restraints, and opportunities, helps professionals to understand the market behavior in a better way.

This study further includes market share analysis in terms of type and applications.

Detailed study of the strategies of key leaders, partnerships, and acquisitions in the market is provided.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis examines the competitive structure of the market and assists strategists in better decision-making.

