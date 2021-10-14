Automotive Lighting Market Technological Innovation, Global Opportunity Analysis and Key Players – General Electric (GE), Magneti Marelli, Valeo, Stanley Electric

Lighting, being a vital component in automotive vehicles, plays an important role in automotive safety. Automotive vehicle consists of variety of lights to increase the visibility in darkness and bad weather conditions. Besides this, these lights also increase the conspicuity of the vehicle. The lighting system comprises of lighting and signaling devices. These lighting equipment are placed at different locations in the vehicle such as front, rear, top and interiors. Lighting provides illumination for the driver, helps other vehicle drivers and pedestrians on the road to detect the vehicle’s position, direction of movement and size. Further, it also adds aesthetic looks to both interior and exterior parts of the vehicle.

Automotive lighting market is witnessing a steady growth with the growing demand of automotive vehicles. Growing population, increasing automotive production and the rising concerns about vehicle safety triggered by the government regulations are driving the growth of the market. Additionally, the increasing purchasing power is also creating opportunities for the market growth.

The leading players included in the report are:

General Electric (GE), Magneti Marelli S.P.A, Koito Manufacturing Co. Ltd, Valeo, Hella KGaA Hueck & Co., Stanley Electric Co., Ltd., Ichikoh Industries Ltd., Osram GmbH, Zizala Lichtsysteme GmbH, Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Traditionally, halogen, being a low cost and easily available technology, has been the majorly used lighting technology. Xenon and LED are the other prominent lighting technologies. Amongst, all the three technologies, LED would witness the highest growth during the forecast period. Presently, LED lights are installed mostly in high-end vehicles due to their relatively higher cost. However, the on-going research to lower their cost, would create significant demand of these lights.

The automotive lighting market is segmented based on lighting applications, technology, product sale, vehicle types and geography. On the basis of lighting applications, the market is segmented into front lighting, rear lighting, side lighting and interior lighting. With respect to lighting technology, the market is segmented into halogen, xenon and LED. Based on vehicle type, the market is segmented into passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles. Based on product sale, the market is segmented in OEM product and aftermarket product. Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.

Key Benefits:

This study comprises the analytical depiction of the global Automotive Lighting (market along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets. The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to enable stakeholders gain a stronger foothold in the market. The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis. Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

Table of Contents:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Market Overview

Chapter 4 Automotive Lighting Market, By Type

Chapter 5 Automotive Lighting Market, By Application

Chapter 6 Automotive Lighting Market, By End User

Chapter 7 Automotive Lighting Market, By Geography

Chapter 8 Company Profiles

