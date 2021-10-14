Automotive Thermal System Market Size, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2022 | Valeo, Mahle GmbH, Grayson Thermal Systems, Gentherm, Denso Corporation

Heat generated in automobiles by various vehicle components such as engine, battery, and others reduces the efficiency of vehicles, causing discomfort to the driver. Automotive thermal systems are used for the purpose of temperature control and thermal management in heavy and lightweight vehicles. It increases the efficiency of vehicle parts, including engine, and user comfort in the vehicle.

The automotive thermal system market is driven by increase in usage of thermal management systems in automobiles and heavy vehicles. Moreover, usage of HVAC systems (heating, ventilating, and air-conditioning systems) in automobiles to regulate the overall temperature of the vehicles is projected to drive the growth of this market in the coming years. However, stringent pollution & emission guidelines and high R&D cost restrain the market growth. Use of eco-friendly refrigerants to cool down the vehicle components that has less impact on environment is projected to further boost the growth of the market. Moreover, application of artificial intelligence techniques in thermal systems is anticipated to fuel the market growth in the coming years.

Key Players of Automotive Thermal System Market:

Valeo, Mahle GmbH, Grayson Thermal Systems, Gentherm Inc., and Denso Corporation

Automotive Thermal System Market report covers the present and past market scenarios, market development patterns, and is likely to proceed with a continuing development over the forecast period. A number of analysis tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis have been employed to provide an accurate understanding of this market.

The global automotive thermal system market is segmented on the basis of component and geography. By component, the market is categorized into compressor, HVAC, powertrain cooling, and fluid transport. Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key Benefits:

This study comprises the analytical depiction of the global Automotive Thermal System (market along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets. The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to enable stakeholders gain a stronger foothold in the market. The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis. The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2017 to 2025 to highlight the financial competency of the market. Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

