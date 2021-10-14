Autonomous Emergency Braking System Market Technological Innovation, Growth Factors & Forecast to 2023 | Robert Bosch, Continental AG, Delphi Automotive, Mobileye, Autoliv, Hyundai Mobis

Autonomous Emergency Braking System (AEBS) is a feature that improves the safety of the vehicle by warning the driver about an imminent crash and helps to use the maximum braking capacity of the car. It applies brakes independently if the situation becomes critical and no human response is made. It uses on-board sensors, cameras, and radars to detect vehicles, pedestrians, and other obstacles. AEBS is mandatory in the U.S. and Europe to reduce fatalities.

Rise in number of road accidents and high adaptation rate of advanced braking system drive the global autonomous emergency braking system market. However, high cost of AEBS technology restricts the autonomous emergency braking system market growth. Moreover, increase in demand for luxury vehicles and increased passenger vehicle registration presents a major opportunity for market expansion.

Key Players of Autonomous Emergency Braking System Market:

Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, Delphi Automotive LLP, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Mobileye, Autoliv Inc., Hyundai Mobis, AISIN SEIKI Co., Ltd., Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd., and Mando Corporation

Autonomous Emergency Braking System Market report covers the present and past market scenarios, market development patterns, and is likely to proceed with a continuing development over the forecast period. A number of analysis tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis have been employed to provide an accurate understanding of this market.

The global autonomous emergency braking system market is segmented on the basis of product type, technology, vehicle type, and region. By product type, the market is bifurcated into low-speed AEBS & high-speed AEBS. By technology, the market is classified into crash imminent braking, and dynamic brake support. By vehicle type, the market is categorized into passenger and commercial vehicles. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key Benefits:

This study comprises the analytical depiction of the global Autonomous Emergency Braking System (market along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets. The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to enable stakeholders gain a stronger foothold in the market. The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis. Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

