Blood Testing 2019 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 2.82 % and Forecast to 2023
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global blood testing market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from retail sales of blood testing equipment, which includes instruments, reagents, and consumables.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
Key vendors
• Abbott Laboratories
• Bio-Rad Laboratories
• F. Hoffmann La Roche
• Siemens Healthineers
Other prominent vendors
• bioMerieux
• Cardinal Health
• Cepheid
• Danaher
• Novartis
• Thermo Fisher Scientific
• Trinity Biotech
• Trividia Health
Market driver
• High demand for RDTs
Market challenge
• Lack of trained professionals
Market trend
• Thriving demand for POCT
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Table Of Contents:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: INTRODUCTION
PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
PART 07: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
PART 08: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 09: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 10: MARKET TRENDS
PART 11: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
PART 12: KEY VENDOR ANALYSIS
Continued…….
