Blu-Ray Media and Devices Market Growth to 2025: Technology, Future Trends, Top Key Players- LG, Samsung, Sonopres (Arvato), Sony and more…

Blu-Ray Media and Devices Market



Blu-ray, also termed as Blu-ray Disc (BD) is a new optical disc format that is hastily replacing DVD’s. Blu-ray format was introduced for rewriting and playback of high-definition video (HD), to enable recording, as well as for huge data storing. The rising popularity of online rental services is one of the key factors driving the growth of this market. With the emergence of online rental services like EST and subscription-based models, the Blu-ray media and devices market has a positive outlook in the coming years.

The losses incurred by the declining sales of Blu-ray devices have been compensated with the increasing popularity of Blu-ray media online. This recent shift in preference to rent media online rather than going to a store is expected to propel the growth prospects of the Blu-ray media and devices market until the end of 2020.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

LG

Samsung

Sonopres (Arvato)

Sony

Sony DADC

Technicolor

Netflix

Further, the report states that free internet television services are offered to subscribers in multiple regions through a public network. The availability of free internet television services is directly hindering revenue of paid services, thus, hindering the Blu-ray market. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Blu-Ray Media and Devices market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Blu-Ray Media and Devices in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Blu-Ray Media and Devices in these regions. This research report categorizes the global Blu-Ray Media and Devices market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Blu-Ray Media and Devices market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

Market size by Product

TVs

Digital Signage

Monitors

Set-Top Boxes

Others



Market size by End User

Digital Media

Retail

Offline Rental

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Blu-Ray Media and Devices market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Blu-Ray Media and Devices market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Blu-Ray Media and Devices companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Blu-Ray Media and Devices submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.



Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix



