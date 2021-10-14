Cardiac Biomarker Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2024
The worldwide market for Cardiac Biomarker is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly over the next five years, will reach million US$ in 2024, from million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
This report focuses on the Cardiac Biomarker in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Alere
Roche Diagnostics
BG Medicine
Biomerieux
Critical Diagnostics
DiaDexus
Response Biomedical
Siemens Healthcare
Singulex
Thermo Scientific
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Creatine kinase (CK) MB
Troponin (cTnI and cTnT)
BNP & NT-proBNP
Myogloblin
Others (hs-CRP, D-Dimer, etc.)
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Myocardial Infarction
Congestive Heart Failure
Acute Coronary Syndrome
Atherosclerosis
Others
Table Of Contents:
1 Market Overview
1.1 Cardiac Biomarker Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Creatine kinase (CK) MB
1.2.2 Troponin (cTnI and cTnT)
1.2.3 BNP & NT-proBNP
1.2.4 Myogloblin
1.2.5 Others (hs-CRP, D-Dimer, etc.)
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications
1.3.1 Myocardial Infarction
1.3.2 Congestive Heart Failure
1.3.3 Acute Coronary Syndrome
1.3.4 Atherosclerosis
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Market Analysis by Regions
1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa
1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.5 Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Market Opportunities
1.5.2 Market Risk
1.5.3 Market Driving Force
2 Manufacturers Profiles
2.1 Alere
2.1.1 Business Overview
2.1.2 Cardiac Biomarker Type and Applications
2.1.2.1 Product A
2.1.2.2 Product B
2.1.3 Alere Cardiac Biomarker Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.2 Roche Diagnostics
2.2.1 Business Overview
2.2.2 Cardiac Biomarker Type and Applications
2.2.2.1 Product A
2.2.2.2 Product B
2.2.3 Roche Diagnostics Cardiac Biomarker Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.3 BG Medicine
2.3.1 Business Overview
2.3.2 Cardiac Biomarker Type and Applications
2.3.2.1 Product A
2.3.2.2 Product B
2.3.3 BG Medicine Cardiac Biomarker Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.4 Biomerieux
2.4.1 Business Overview
2.4.2 Cardiac Biomarker Type and Applications
2.4.2.1 Product A
2.4.2.2 Product B
2.4.3 Biomerieux Cardiac Biomarker Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.5 Critical Diagnostics
2.5.1 Business Overview
2.5.2 Cardiac Biomarker Type and Applications
2.5.2.1 Product A
2.5.2.2 Product B
2.5.3 Critical Diagnostics Cardiac Biomarker Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.6 DiaDexus
2.6.1 Business Overview
2.6.2 Cardiac Biomarker Type and Applications
2.6.2.1 Product A
2.6.2.2 Product B
2.6.3 DiaDexus Cardiac Biomarker Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.7 Response Biomedical
2.7.1 Business Overview
2.7.2 Cardiac Biomarker Type and Applications
2.7.2.1 Product A
2.7.2.2 Product B
2.7.3 Response Biomedical Cardiac Biomarker Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
Continued…….
