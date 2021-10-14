Data Protection as a Service Market Technological Growth, Business Growth Statistics and High Demand – Cisco Systems (U.S.) , 8×8 (U.S.) , West Corporation (U.S.) , Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)

Increasing data loss concerns, rise in need for backups & archives, and governance, risk & compliance are expected to drive the growth of global data protection as a service market. In addition, increasing demand for cloud-based disaster recovery & backup for virtual machines and integration of backup & recovery services have increased significantly and are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for market growth. However, high costs and complexities in cloud deployment limit the Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) market growth.

Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) is a web-delivered or cloud-based service to protect data assets residing on the cloud. Enterprises generally utilize this service to build better security and enhance their network security for effective data management on the cloud. There is presently a rising need to reduce complexities in terms of large data volumes for application development. Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) help organizations look after these issues by providing cost-effective cloud services. It is a multi-tenant model which allows management of various services through a single portal. On its deployment, Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) seamlessly provides virtual machine capabilities for each and every server.

Major Key Players of the Data Protection as a Service Market are:

Cisco Systems (U.S.) , 8×8 (U.S.) , West Corporation (U.S.) , Microsoft Corporation (U.S.) , Voss Solutions (U.S.) , Star2star Communications (U.S.), Polycom (U.S.) , Siemens Corporation (Germany) , Wipro Limited (India) , Verizon Communication (U.S.) , BT Group (U.K.) , Computer Science Corporation (U.S.) , Corporation (Japan) , Avaya, Inc. (U.S.)

Major Types of Data Protection as a Service covered are:

Telephony

Unified messaging

Conferencing

Collaboration platforms and applications

Major Applications of Data Protection as a Service covered are:

BFSI

Telecom and IT

Consumer goods and retail

Healthcare

Public sector and utilities

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Data Protection as a Service consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Data Protection as a Service market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Data Protection as a Service manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Data Protection as a Service with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Data Protection as a Service Market Size

2.2 Data Protection as a Service Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Data Protection as a Service Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Data Protection as a Service Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Data Protection as a Service Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Data Protection as a Service Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Data Protection as a Service Sales by Product

4.2 Global Data Protection as a Service Revenue by Product

4.3 Data Protection as a Service Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Data Protection as a Service Breakdown Data by End User

In the end, Data Protection as a Service industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

