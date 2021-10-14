Emea Cell Counting Market to Grow at CAGR of 8.6% through 2023

Emea Cell Counting Market Highlights

Quantification of cells in life sciences is easily done through cell counting in a majority of experiments. Moreover, as a result of the cell counting cell cultures can be monitored and maintained. Another important application of cell counting is inclusive of diagnostic procedures for chronic diseases like cancer. Rising prevalence of chronic diseases like cancer, TB (tuberculosis), AIDS along with the growth of biotechnology industries and pharmaceutical sector is fuelling the market growth during the forecast period, 2017-2023. However, lack of skilled professionals and the high cost of the cell counting equipment may restrain the market growth during the forecast period.

The EMEA cell counting market is expected to grow at an approximate CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period.

Emea Cell Counting Market Key Players

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (U.S.), General Electric Company (U.S.), Agilent Technologies (U.S.), PerkinElmer Inc. (U.S.), Tecan Trading AG (Switzerland), BioTek Instruments, Inc. (U.S.), Danaher (U.S.), and Merck KGaA (Germany), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), and others are some of the key players for the EMEA cell counting market.

Emea Cell Counting Market Segmentation

The EMEA cell counting market is segmented on the basis of product, application, and end users.

On the basis of the product, the market is segmented into instruments, consumables & accessories, and others. The instrument segment is sub-segmented into spectrophotometers, flow cytometers, hematology analyzers, cell counters, and others. The consumables & accessories segment is sub-segmented into reagents, microplates, and others.

On the basis of the application, the market is segmented into hematology, microbiology, and others.

On the basis of the end users, the market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, research organizations, academic institutes, and others.

Emea Cell Counting Market Regional Analysis

Europe is the largest EMEA cell counting market owing to the rising government support for research and presence of a well-developed healthcare infrastructure within the region which is driving the market growth. Moreover, the presence of a huge patient population and growing healthcare expenditures account for the market growth.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region in the market owing to the presence of a huge patient population, changing lifestyle and continuously developing economies like India and China within the region which drives the market growth. In India, favorable government policies like reduced excise and customs duty followed by the exemptions in service tax boost the market growth.

On the other hand, the Middle East & Africa holds the least share in the EMEA cell counting market due to the presence of poor economy. Majority of the market within this region is held by the Middle East due to huge healthcare expenditures and presence of developed economies.

