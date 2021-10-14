Flexible Printed Circuit Boards Market 2027 – Lead by Daeduck GDS., FHR Anlagenbau GmbH, Fujikura, Interflex, Murata Manufacturing, Nitto Denko and NewFlex Technology

The flexible printed circuit boards are the substitutes of the traditional wire harness. The flexible printed circuit boards reduce wiring errors and removes mechanical connectors. These are widely due to their lower assembly time and costs, flexibility, high heat dissipation, airflow, and system reliability.

The demand for flexible printed circuit boards among the consumer electronics manufacturers is growing which is responsible for boosting the flexible printed circuit boards market. Moreover, the demand for automated robots and advancements in circuit materials is expected to benefit the players operating in the flexible printed circuit boards market.

The global flexible printed circuit boards market is segmented on the basis of type and end user. Based on type, the market is segmented into rigid flex circuits, multi-layer circuits, single sided flex circuits, double sided flex circuits, and others. On the basis of end user, the flexible printed circuit boards market is segmented into aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer electronics, instrumentation and medical, industrial electronics, and others.

1. Career Technology (Mfg. ) Co. Ltd.

2. Daeduck GDS.

3. FHR Anlagenbau GmbH

4. Fujikura Ltd.

5. Interflex co. ltd.

6. Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

7. Nitto Denko Corporation

8. NewFlex Technology Co. Ltd.

9. Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.

10. Zhen Ding Technology Holding Limited

The Flexible Printed Circuit Boards Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 18 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

