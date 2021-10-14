Food Cold Chain Market 2019 Analysis and Global Forecast to 2025
A cold chain or cool chain is a temperature-controlled supply chain.
The major driver for food cold chain market includes all the initiatives taken by governments at global and regional level for the development of cold chain infrastructure.
In 2018, the global Food Cold Chain market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Food Cold Chain status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Food Cold Chain development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
AmeriCold Logistics
Nichirei Logistics Group
Lineage Logistics
OOCL Logistics
Burris Logistics
VersaCold Logistics Services
JWD Group
Swire Group
Preferred Freezer Services
Swift Transportation
AGRO Merchants Group, LLC
XPO Logistics
CWT Limited
Kloosterboer
NewCold Coöperatief U.A.
DHL
SCG Logistics
X2 Group
AIT
Gruppo Marconi Logistica Integrata
Best Cold Chain Co.
A.B. Oxford Cold Storage
Interstate Cold Storage
Assa Abloy
Cloverleaf Cold Storage
Chase Doors
ColdEX
Crystal Logistic Cool Chain Ltd
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Refrigerated Storage
Cold Chain Logistics
Market segment by Application, split into
Fruits and Vegetables
Meat/Seafood
Dairy and Frozen Dessert
Bakery & Confectionery
Ready-to Eat Meal
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Food Cold Chain status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Food Cold Chain development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Food Cold Chain Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Refrigerated Storage
1.4.3 Cold Chain Logistics
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Food Cold Chain Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Fruits and Vegetables
1.5.3 Meat/Seafood
1.5.4 Dairy and Frozen Dessert
1.5.5 Bakery & Confectionery
1.5.6 Ready-to Eat Meal
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Food Cold Chain Market Size
2.2 Food Cold Chain Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Food Cold Chain Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Food Cold Chain Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Food Cold Chain Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Food Cold Chain Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.2 Global Food Cold Chain Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.3 Global Food Cold Chain Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Food Cold Chain Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Food Cold Chain Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Food Cold Chain Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Food Cold Chain Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Food Cold Chain Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
5 United States
5.1 United States Food Cold Chain Market Size (2014-2019)
5.2 Food Cold Chain Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Food Cold Chain Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Food Cold Chain Market Size by Application
6 Europe
6.1 Europe Food Cold Chain Market Size (2014-2019)
6.2 Food Cold Chain Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Food Cold Chain Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Food Cold Chain Market Size by Application
……Continued
