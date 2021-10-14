Fuel Cards Market is set to Boom by 2023

Global Fuel Cards Market was valued at $595,720 million in 2016 and is estimated to reach $842,410 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2017 to 2023. Fuel cards are available in various forms such as branded fuel cards, universal fuel cards, and merchant fuel cards, all of which are offered by prominent players, such as FleetCor, Wex, Inc., Royal Dutch Shell, ExxonMobil, and others, to simplify fuel and maintenance data management.

The fuel refill application segment witnessed high demand in 2016, as fuel cards help to determine the gallons or liters of fuel filled along with the details on the mileage of vehicles. In addition, increase in usage of cashless payment methods, growth associated with prepaid cards, and rise in a number of fleet owners and small and medium enterprises are expected to fuel the fuel cards market growth in the near future. Moreover, the vehicle service segment witnessed increased adoption of fuel cards across various regions, owing to increase in a number of fleets globally that use cards to pay for vehicle maintenance and expenses at the discretion of the fleet owner.

The Europe fuel cards market was the largest in terms of the market size in 2016, owing to growth in the automobile sector and developments in smart chip technology. Global players focus on offering value-added services such as payment of vehicle repairs and other expenses to strengthen their product offering. In addition, industry participants are focused on providing enhanced security to avoid any fraud or misuse of payment transactions. Major oil companies, merchants, and suppliers need to securely receive a huge range of payments instruments, including partner fuel and loyalty cards. In addition, with strict regulations, fleet cards providers need to adapt to varying legal frameworks, as well as numerous cybersecurity threats.

Increase in demand for mobile payments and rise in a number of large fleets are anticipated to augment the market penetration. The prominent markets, such as North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, provide growth opportunities to the global fuel cards market. Moreover, growth in adoption of cashless payments methods is expected to boost the fuel cards market growth in the near future.

Europe was the highest revenue contributor in 2016, accounting for around 42.09% share of the overall fuel cards market. In addition, Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period, driven by rising in a number of motor vehicles in emerging countries such as China, South Korea, and Japan.

The key players profiled in the study include Royal Dutch Shell, ExxonMobil, British Petroleum, FleetCor, U.S. Bancorp, Wex, Inc., Oilibya, Puma Energy, Engen, and First National Bank. All these players are involved in competitive strategies, such as geographical expansion, mergers & acquisitions, product portfolio expansion, and partnership, to accelerate the fuel cards market.

